Philippine golfers' medal bid fizzles out in Asian Games

OOLTEWAH, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 4: Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during round one of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at The Honors Course on August 4, 2026 in Ooltewah, Tennessee. on August 4, 2026 in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ golf teams came to the Asian Games with medal hopes but left empty-handed, their campaign undone by inconsistent performances as the elite field raised the bar in the four-day competition.

Amateur Rianne Malixi mounted a late charge with a three-under 67 on Saturday, but it was not enough to salvage a medal as she finished joint fifth with a six-under 274 at the Kasugai Country Club’s East Course.

Malixi, one of the Philippines’ best hopes for a podium finish, opened with a 70, surged with a 66 in the second round, then slipped to a 71 in the third to fall out of medal contention. She bogeyed two of her first three holes in the final round but fought back with five birdies over an eight-hole stretch beginning at No. 8 to close with a 67.

India’s Sharath Urs Pranavi survived a triple-bogey seven on No. 4 and steadied herself with three birdies the rest of the way to card a 70 and edge the field by one stroke for the gold at 265.

China’s Ruoning Yin and Singapore’s Shannon Tan tied for second at 266 after shooting 67 and 68, respectively. Yin then secured the silver in a playoff, parring the first extra hole.

Bianca Pagdanganan, another Philippine medal hopeful, also failed to mount a sustained challenge, finishing joint 15th at 283 after a 71.

The ICTSI-backed power-hitter appeared poised for another medal run after opening with a 67 for joint third. But a 74 in the second round and a 71 in the third knocked her out of contention. She closed with birdies on two of the last three holes but could only settle for 15th.

Pagdanganan had been eyeing a return to the podium after helping the Philippines sweep the women’s golf gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games with Yuka Saso and LK Go.

Pauline del Rosario, the third member of the Philippine women’s team, missed the cut.