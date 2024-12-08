Bolick erupts for 39 points to lift NLEX past San Miguel

NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) drives past the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick took over when it mattered most, waxing hot in the fourth quarter to tow the NLEX Road Warriors back from 19 points down to win over the San Miguel Beermen, 104-99, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bolick finished with 39 points, with 20 coming in the final quarter, as he caught fire. He also had nine assists to go with his offensive outburst.

NLEX trailed by 19, 46-65, in the third quarter after an and-one play by Quincy Miller.

However, the Road Warriors dropped a 23-8 bomb to put themselves back into the game, 69-73, after a layup by Bolick, with less than two minutes to go in the third.

Another and-one play by Miller put the Beermen ahead by eight, 83-75, with 8:40 to go in the contest, before Bolick’s explosion tied things up at 87 with 5:32 left.

The two teams traded baskets in the next possessions, but Bolick’s 4-pointer broke the deadlock for good, 98-94, with 1:27 remaining.

On the other end, Bolick stole the ball from June Mar Fajardo and he found import Michael Griffin-Watkins for the dagger dunk, 100-94.

A pair of free throws by Richie Rodger kept the Beermen at bay, 102-94.

However, a putback by June Mar Fajardo cut the lead to three, 99-102, with 11.4 seconds remaining, but two free throws by Bolick iced the game.

All-in-all, Bolick shot 9-of-17 from the field and made 14 of his 17 free throws.

Griffin-Watkins added 17 points and 18 rebounds for NLEX, while Anthony Semerad had 12.

Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds for San Miguel.

Fajardo added 20 markers and 19 boards, while CJ Perez finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Road Warriors rose to 3-1 in the season, while San Miguel dropped to 1-1.

Earlier in the day, the NorthPort Batang Pier remained unscathed in the season after squeaking past the depleted TNT Tropang Giga, 100-95.

Kadeem Jack paced NorthPort with 27 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks.

Joshua Munzon added 20 markers, while Arvin Tolentino filled up the statsheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals.

The Batang Pier held TNT to just one point in the final minute, finishing the game with a 7-1 run as they clamped down on defense.

Calvin Oftana spearheaded 20 markers, nine boards and four dimes for TNT. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks, but shot just 5-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-14 from inside the arc.

The Batang Pier rose to a franchise-best 4-0 start in the season, while the Tropang Giga dropped to 0-2.