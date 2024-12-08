^

Sports

Bolick erupts for 39 points to lift NLEX past San Miguel

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 10:46pm
Bolick erupts for 39 points to lift NLEX past San Miguel
NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) drives past the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick took over when it mattered most, waxing hot in the fourth quarter to tow the NLEX Road Warriors back from 19 points down to win over the San Miguel Beermen, 104-99, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bolick finished with 39 points, with 20 coming in the final quarter, as he caught fire. He also had nine assists to go with his offensive outburst.

NLEX trailed by 19, 46-65, in the third quarter after an and-one play by Quincy Miller.

However, the Road Warriors dropped a 23-8 bomb to put themselves back into the game, 69-73, after a layup by Bolick, with less than two minutes to go in the third.

Another and-one play by Miller put the Beermen ahead by eight, 83-75, with 8:40 to go in the contest, before Bolick’s explosion tied things up at 87 with 5:32 left.

The two teams traded baskets in the next possessions, but Bolick’s 4-pointer broke the deadlock for good, 98-94, with 1:27 remaining.

On the other end, Bolick stole the ball from June Mar Fajardo and he found import Michael Griffin-Watkins for the dagger dunk, 100-94.

A pair of free throws by Richie Rodger kept the Beermen at bay, 102-94.

However, a putback by June Mar Fajardo cut the lead to three, 99-102, with 11.4 seconds remaining, but two free throws by Bolick iced the game.

All-in-all, Bolick shot 9-of-17 from the field and made 14 of his 17 free throws.

Griffin-Watkins added 17 points and 18 rebounds for NLEX, while Anthony Semerad had 12.
Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds for San Miguel.

Fajardo added 20 markers and 19 boards, while CJ Perez finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Road Warriors rose to 3-1 in the season, while San Miguel dropped to 1-1.

Earlier in the day, the NorthPort Batang Pier remained unscathed in the season after squeaking past the depleted TNT Tropang Giga, 100-95.

Kadeem Jack paced NorthPort with 27 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks.

Joshua Munzon added 20 markers, while Arvin Tolentino filled up the statsheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals.

The Batang Pier held TNT to just one point in the final minute, finishing the game with a 7-1 run as they clamped down on defense.

Calvin Oftana spearheaded 20 markers, nine boards and four dimes for TNT. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks, but shot just 5-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-14 from inside the arc.

The Batang Pier rose to a franchise-best 4-0 start in the season, while the Tropang Giga dropped to 0-2.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough three-game championship series loss against the San Beda Red Lions in NCAA Season 99 almost a year ago,...
Sports
fbtw
Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not just the player matchups that make the UAAP men’s basketball Finals between defending champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga's Baltazar becomes first back-to-back MPBL MVP

Pampanga's Baltazar becomes first back-to-back MPBL MVP

1 day ago
Justine Baltazar formally became the first back-to-back MVP of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT continues to shape future of Philippine golf

JPGT continues to shape future of Philippine golf

9 hours ago
The recently concluded season marked a milestone for Philippine golf, highlighting both seasoned champions and a fresh wave...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals end 33-year NCAA title dry spell, sweep Blazers

Cardinals end 33-year NCAA title dry spell, sweep Blazers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The 33-year championship drought is over for Mapua.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Escamis is simply amazing

Escamis is simply amazing

By Joey Villar | 4 minutes ago
Mercurial Mapua guard Clint Escamis’s legendary performance in the just concluded NCAA Season 100 senior basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
Top-seeded Taguig Stallions and the fancied Manila MSW Mavericks promise a slugfest on the rack when they dispute the coveted...
Sports
fbtw

Southwoods guns for 10th

4 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods eyes history as it goes for an unprecedented 10th straight Fil Championship division title in the 74th Januarius Fil Am invitational at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses this week...
Sports
fbtw

O’Neill gets $49.5 million pact

4 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5-million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Sports
fbtw

Happy in Passi

By Bill Velasco | 4 minutes ago
The first Mayor Stephen A. Palmares 9Ball National Open was an undeniable success, drawing the country’s biggest names in billiards for the three-day event. Pool legends Efren Reyes, Django Bustamante, Ronnie...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with