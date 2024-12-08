^

Tigresses embrace underdog tag vs Lady Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 10:41am
The UST Tigresses huddle up during their Final Four clash with the Adamson Lady Falcons Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being the defending champions, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses are considering themselves as the underdogs as they face a well-rested and hungry National University Lady Bulldogs in a best-of-three UAAP Season 87 Finals starting Sunday.

Last season, the Tigresses snapped a seven-year reign of the Lady Bulldogs to win their 12th total championship.

This time around, NU won all 14 elimination games to grab an automatic seat at the UAAP Finals.

UST head coach Haydee Ong, after winning the stepladder semifinal matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons, said that they have a lot to work on against the Sampaloc-based cagers.

“Sabi ko nga last season, seven-peat na sila eh. Kami, isa pa lang eh. So talagang for us, we are the underdog. Parati sila yung liyamado, kami yung dehado. So kailangan namin talaga magtrabaho,” Ong told reporters.

“I don’t see na kailangan namin sila habulin, kailangan namin magtrabaho para matalo namin sila,” she added.

The champion coach stressed that NU's height and inside presence will be a problem for them, which underscored just how hard they have to work.

“Again we have to work harder together. Yung mga dapat ayusin this game, sa laro namin, basically dun kami magcoconcentrate ano yung mga turnovers namin… Sa NU, dehado kami sa height. We have to work harder lalo na sa loob,” she said.

But, everything will now boil down to wanting it more despite facing a vindictive NU squad.

“Pag championship talaga, the Xs and Os, hindi na talaga nagma-matter. Kabisado na nila yung laro namin, sila rin kabisado na rin namin, so, yung puso talaga ng who wanted it more,” Ong underscored.

“And, it's very important to get the Game 1 pa rin for us on Sunday.”

Game 1 of their finals clash will tip off at 1 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

