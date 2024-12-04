^

Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals

December 4, 2024 | 2:01pm
Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals
La Salle star Mason Amos tries to shoot against Olivarez College defenders.
MANILA, Philippines — La Salle and University of the Philippines extended their brewing rivalry to the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament after arranging a winner-take-all final.

Gilas Pilipinas pool member Mason Amos and Jacob Cortez formed a deadly 1-2 punch as the Archers overwhelmed the Olivarez Colleges Sea Lions, 90-63, on Tuesday, December 3, at the Paco Arena in Manila to set up a mouth-watering title date with the Maroons, who earlier downed the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 64-60.

The title clash is set on Thursday, Dec. 5, also at the same venue.

The same schools are also vying for the ultimate prize in the UAAP this coming weekend.

A disappointment in the team’s 88-82 win over the Sea Lions in the elims, Amos was a joy to watch this time, finishing with 19 points on an impressive 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from the 3-point area.

The 6-foot-7 Amos was only 1-10 from the field the last time.

A steady force for the Archers was Cortez who tallied 23 points, 11 assists and 5 rebounds in another solid all-around performance that enabled the Archers to rip the game wide apart in the third after a tight contest in the first half.

After a poor start, the Maroons, starring Miguel Yniguez, Francis Nnoruka and Rey Remogat, exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to seize the momentum and held on to prevail.

Yniguez, who finished with 16 points, shattered a 58-all count with back-to-back baskets before Seven Gagate preserved the win with two charities. 

