Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

MANILA, Philippines -- On your marks.

Runners can run for tourism in the upcoming “Takbo Para sa Turismo” set April 26 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) has partnered with the Department of Tourism for the event, which will highlight “tourism’s important contribution to the company’s economy”.

“Takbo Para sa Turismo is a vibrant movement, a testament to the power of tourism to uplift communities,” Florence Rivera, national president of NAITAS, said.

“Takbo Para sa Turismo is more than just a race; it’s a movement that highlights the importance of tourism in our country’s economy. By joining this event, runners will not only invest in their health but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of local tourism.”

There will be three categories – 3km, 5km and 10km.

A part of the event’s proceeds will go to local communities, fueling tourism projects that create opportunities and preserve the unique character of the country’s many destinations.

Runners could register online via naitas.ph/takbo.