^

Sports

Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 12:09pm
Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

MANILA, Philippines -- On your marks.

Runners can run for tourism in the upcoming “Takbo Para sa Turismo” set April 26 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) has partnered with the Department of Tourism for the event, which will highlight “tourism’s important contribution to the company’s economy”.

“Takbo Para sa Turismo is a vibrant movement, a testament to the power of tourism to uplift communities,” Florence Rivera, national president of NAITAS, said.

“Takbo Para sa Turismo is more than just a race; it’s a movement that highlights the importance of tourism in our country’s economy. By joining this event, runners will not only invest in their health but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of local tourism.”

There will be three categories – 3km, 5km and 10km.

A part of the event’s proceeds will go to local communities, fueling tourism projects that create opportunities and preserve the unique character of the country’s many destinations.

Runners could register online via naitas.ph/takbo.

RUNNING

TOURISM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lone rider Lucydopolis

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Unknown to most of us, a lone Austrian woman is traversing the country with only her motorcycle and what it can carry.
Sports
fbtw

Romanian diver shows way

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Constantin Popovici of Romania ushered in his throne redemption with a splash, topping the first round of the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Philippine leg yesterday here. 
Sports
fbtw
Retro gig brings back fond memories

Retro gig brings back fond memories

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
 The PBA’s Philippine Cup offering on its 50th Anniversary bash last Wednesday was teeming with nostalgia.
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Sungjae Im carries Asia&rsquo;s challenge with solid 71 in Masters

Korea's Sungjae Im carries Asia’s challenge with solid 71 in Masters

23 hours ago
Back in his happy place, Korea’s Sungjae Im dusted off some recent sluggish form to emerge as the standout Asian performer...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws aim to boost hopes for semis slot, bonus

Lady Tamaraws aim to boost hopes for semis slot, bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Far Eastern University tackles Adamson in a joint bid to clinch a Final Four ticket and boost its bonus goal in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rose blooms, leads Masters

Rose blooms, leads Masters

12 hours ago
Justin Rose fired a scorching seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas near crown

Junior Altas near crown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, yesterday to move on the cusp of claiming a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas draw first blood vs LSGH in NCAA juniors finals

Junior Altas draw first blood vs LSGH in NCAA juniors finals

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, on Friday to move on the cusp of claiming its...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in no-tomorrow Game 3

Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in no-tomorrow Game 3

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
It will now boil down to this one game.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with