Uy fights back with day's best 67, ties for 7th

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy mounted an impressive comeback from a tie for 25th with a blazing frontside assault, then rebounded from a double-bogey slip with a sizzling finish to fire a 67 and secure a share of seventh place in the Chonburi Ladies Championship at Treasure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri, Thailand on Friday.

Veteran PK Kongkraphan also dazzled early but had to battle through a rough back nine, salvaging a 70 to force a three-way tie at 209 with Thania Muangkhumsakul and former leader Prima Thammaraks, who shot 72 and 73, respectively. Kongkraphan eventually prevailed in sudden death.

Meanwhile, Uy, who had struggled with a second-round 75, launched a final-round surge with back-to-back birdies from No. 1. After a miscue on the third hole, she regained momentum by carding three birdies in the last five holes of the front nine.

The Filipina campaigner posted a 32 on the front to climb the leaderboard but stumbled with a double bogey on No. 12. She quickly bounced back, however, birdieing three of the final four holes to finish with the round of the day at five-under.

Uy closed the tournament with a 54-hole total of three-under 213, tying for seventh with two others. She aims to build on this strong finish heading into her next Thai LPGA Tour appearance – the Pattaya Ladies Open, set for April 23-25 at Laem Chabang International Country Club, also in Chon Buri.