^

Sports

Chargers down Flying Titans for PVL bronze

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 7:35pm
Chargers down Flying Titans for PVL bronze
The Akari Chargers celebrate after winning the PVL All-Filipino Conference bronze Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari fended off comeback attempts by Choco Mucho late in the second and third sets and hammered out a 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 victory Saturday to clinch third place in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at PhilSports Arena.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Chargers made sure the bronze wouldn’t slip away this time and took this one via straight-set fashion to collect their second podium finish after finishing second to the Creamline Cool Smashers in last year’s Reinforced Conference.

“How we finished was very good,” said Akari’s Japanese coach Taka Minowa.

Although the fledgling franchise missed on its target at earning a title shot, Minowa said he was just happy with the significant strides made by his charges this long conference.

“We made a lot of improvement, I’m so happy,” he said.

Eli Soyud capped her strong performance the whole conference by uncorking a match-high 18 points, 15 of which came off attacks and the other three off blocks.

For Ivy Lacsina, who scattered 12 hits, she was to reap the fruits of her team’s hard labor.

“I’m so happy we achieved this because we’ve been through a lot,” said a teary-eyed Lacsina.

AKARI CHARGERS

CHOCO MUCHO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
On your marks.
Sports
fbtw
The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
It all boils down to this game.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
After their semifinal stints in the previous conference, NorthPort and Rain or Shine now face the challenge of sustaining...
Sports
fbtw
Rose blooms, leads Masters

Rose blooms, leads Masters

20 hours ago
Justin Rose fired a scorching seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

10 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler said it wasn't just the wind swirling around Augusta National that made the going...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy fights back with day's best 67, ties for 7th

Uy fights back with day's best 67, ties for 7th

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Daniella Uy mounted an impressive comeback from a tie for 25th with a blazing frontside assault, then rebounded from a double-bogey...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses strengthened their bid for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic triple double as Denver fight back for big win

Jokic triple double as Denver fight back for big win

6 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets strengthened their playoff position with a triple double from history-making Nikola Jokic helping them...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Veteran PBA head coach Yeng Guiao voiced joy with the inclusion of former players Nelson Asaytono and Yoyoy Villamin in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with