Chargers down Flying Titans for PVL bronze

The Akari Chargers celebrate after winning the PVL All-Filipino Conference bronze Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari fended off comeback attempts by Choco Mucho late in the second and third sets and hammered out a 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 victory Saturday to clinch third place in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at PhilSports Arena.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Chargers made sure the bronze wouldn’t slip away this time and took this one via straight-set fashion to collect their second podium finish after finishing second to the Creamline Cool Smashers in last year’s Reinforced Conference.

“How we finished was very good,” said Akari’s Japanese coach Taka Minowa.

Although the fledgling franchise missed on its target at earning a title shot, Minowa said he was just happy with the significant strides made by his charges this long conference.

“We made a lot of improvement, I’m so happy,” he said.

Eli Soyud capped her strong performance the whole conference by uncorking a match-high 18 points, 15 of which came off attacks and the other three off blocks.

For Ivy Lacsina, who scattered 12 hits, she was to reap the fruits of her team’s hard labor.

“I’m so happy we achieved this because we’ve been through a lot,” said a teary-eyed Lacsina.