Adamson super rookie Nitura shatters UAAP season scoring record in win vs FEU

Adamson's Shai Nitura (1) powers one in over the defense of FEU's Tin Ubaldo (5) and Jean Asis (19) during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Saturday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Back in UAAP Season 77, Ateneo Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez set the highest scoring record in a season with 312 points.

A decade later, Adamson Lady Falcon Shai Nitura needed just 12 games to eclipse that mark.

Nitura exploded for 37 points to tow the also-ran Adamson past the Final Four-seeking Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in four sets, 14-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-22, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The super rookie, who recorded three straight matches scoring 30-plus points, set the new all-time UAAP season scoring record as she had 314 points thus far.

The San Marcelino-based squad still has two more contests this season.

After getting booted out of the Final Four contention earlier in the day following the University of Santo Tomas’ three-set win over University of the East, Adamson played the spoiler for FEU’s semifinal-clinching hopes.

After a sluggish start, Adamson dug deep and won the next two sets.

In the fourth set, the Lady Falcons pulled away late.

Tied at 19-all following a Frances Mordi attack error, Adamson notched back-to-back points off of a Gerz Petallo error and a Mayang Nuique block to grab a 21-19 separation.

A quick off-the-block attack by Mitzi Panangin cut the lead to one, 20-21, but back-to-back Nitura hits pushed the Falcons’ lead to three, 23-20.

A Clarisse Loresco kill kept FEU into it, but Nitura’s off-the-block attack found the line, which gave Adamson the match point, 24-21. This is also the hit that set the all-time season scoring record.

A Lovely Lopez hit kept the Lady Tamaraws’ head above water, but a Nitura kill sealed the deal.

“First of all, thank you Lord kasi talagang lahat ng pagiging patient namin sa mga nakaraan na games, yung first round, talagang sinusuklian na Niya yung hirap ng team and I can see na nilaban talaga ng mga teammates ko na ginusto rin nilang manalo kahit wala nang chance for Final Four, pero at least, nalaman namin na kaya namin,” Nitura told reporters after the game.

It is a historic season for Nitura. Aside from the season scoring record, she also set the most points in a single game with 38, and the most 30-point games in a season, as well as the rookie scoring record in a single game.

Adamson thus rose to 5-7, good for sixth place in the eight-team field, while FEU dropped to 8-5, half a game behind third-placed UST.