^

Sports

Adamson super rookie Nitura shatters UAAP season scoring record in win vs FEU

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 6:02pm
Adamson super rookie Nitura shatters UAAP season scoring record in win vs FEU
Adamson's Shai Nitura (1) powers one in over the defense of FEU's Tin Ubaldo (5) and Jean Asis (19) during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Saturday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Back in UAAP Season 77, Ateneo Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez set the highest scoring record in a season with 312 points.

A decade later, Adamson Lady Falcon Shai Nitura needed just 12 games to eclipse that mark.

Nitura exploded for 37 points to tow the also-ran Adamson past the Final Four-seeking Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in four sets, 14-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-22, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The super rookie, who recorded three straight matches scoring 30-plus points, set the new all-time UAAP season scoring record as she had 314 points thus far.

The San Marcelino-based squad still has two more contests this season.

After getting booted out of the Final Four contention earlier in the day following the University of Santo Tomas’ three-set win over University of the East, Adamson played the spoiler for FEU’s semifinal-clinching hopes.

After a sluggish start, Adamson dug deep and won the next two sets.

In the fourth set, the Lady Falcons pulled away late.

Tied at 19-all following a Frances Mordi attack error, Adamson notched back-to-back points off of a Gerz Petallo error and a Mayang Nuique block to grab a 21-19 separation.

A quick off-the-block attack by Mitzi Panangin cut the lead to one, 20-21, but back-to-back Nitura hits pushed the Falcons’ lead to three, 23-20.

A Clarisse Loresco kill kept FEU into it, but Nitura’s off-the-block attack found the line, which gave Adamson the match point, 24-21. This is also the hit that set the all-time season scoring record.

A Lovely Lopez hit kept the Lady Tamaraws’ head above water, but a Nitura kill sealed the deal.

“First of all, thank you Lord kasi talagang lahat ng pagiging patient namin sa mga nakaraan na games, yung first round, talagang sinusuklian na Niya yung hirap ng team and I can see na nilaban talaga ng mga teammates ko na ginusto rin nilang manalo kahit wala nang chance for Final Four, pero at least, nalaman namin na kaya namin,” Nitura told reporters after the game.

It is a historic season for Nitura. Aside from the season scoring record, she also set the most points in a single game with 38, and the most 30-point games in a season, as well as the rookie scoring record in a single game.

Adamson thus rose to 5-7, good for sixth place in the eight-team field, while FEU dropped to 8-5, half a game behind third-placed UST.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
After their semifinal stints in the previous conference, NorthPort and Rain or Shine now face the challenge of sustaining...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

9 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler said it wasn't just the wind swirling around Augusta National that made the going...
Sports
fbtw
Rose blooms, leads Masters

Rose blooms, leads Masters

19 hours ago
Justin Rose fired a scorching seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas near crown

Junior Altas near crown

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, yesterday to move on the cusp of claiming a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

9 hours ago
Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva powered Kazakhstan into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with an emphatic romp over Colombia,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Veteran PBA head coach Yeng Guiao voiced joy with the inclusion of former players Nelson Asaytono and Yoyoy Villamin in the...
Sports
fbtw
Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
On your marks.
Sports
fbtw
The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
It all boils down to this game.
Sports
fbtw

Romanian diver shows way

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Constantin Popovici of Romania ushered in his throne redemption with a splash, topping the first round of the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Philippine leg yesterday here. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with