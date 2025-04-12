^

Sports

Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 3:26pm
Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push
The UST Tigresses celebrate a point against the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Saturday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses strengthened their bid for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after obliterating the still-winless University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST rose to 8-4 in the season and tied with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws.

The two squads are ranked third and fourth, and the Golden Tigresses also kept their distance from the fifth-place University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, who are holding a 5-6 slate.

Angge Poyos spearheaded the Tigresses with 12 points, all attacks, to go with five excellenmt digs and three excellent receptions. Reg Jurado added 10 points.

It was a dominant win for UST, which punched in 46 attacks to UE’s 19. Their 25 errors were more than the Lady Warriors’ 19, but the Tigresses won both the blocking (six to four) and the service (four to two) departments.

After getting easy wins in the first and second sets, the España-based squad continued to run rampant on their foes in the third.

They took an 11-point lead, 20-9, after an Em Banagua attack.

UST did not look back, as a quick by Marga Altea and an attack error by Van Bangayan sealed their third win in a row.

Kyla Cordora had eight points while Banagua had seven for UST. Bangayan added six points while Riza Nogales chipped in five.

“First, syempre yung respeto sa team ng UE nandoon naman kaya pinaghandaan talaga namin. Ang maganda rito, nabigyan namin ng exposure yung ibang players namin at nakapagdeliver naman. Hopefully, magamit nila itong game na ito para sa next games namin,” UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes said. 

In the men’s division, the UST Golden Spikers and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws continued their dominant runs after sweeping their respective opponents.

The Golden Spikers steamrolled past the Red Warriors, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.

Josh Ybanez powered UST with 15 points to go with nine receptions and six digs. Popoy Colinares and Jay Rack de la Noche had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Roy Piojo led UE with nine points while Isiah Roca had six.

The winning team rose to 8-4, while UE dropped to 0-13.

FEU, on the other hand, charged past the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

The Tamaraws moved on the verge of securing the top seed as they rose to 12-1, while the also-ran Soaring Falcons dropped to 2-10.

Dryx Saavedra and Amet Bituin top-scored with 13 points each for the Morayta-based squad. Mikko Espartero had nine.

Leo Coguimbal and Marc Paulino had six markers apiece for Adamson.

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS

UST TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rose blooms, leads Masters

Rose blooms, leads Masters

16 hours ago
Justin Rose fired a scorching seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear...
Sports
fbtw

Romanian diver shows way

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Constantin Popovici of Romania ushered in his throne redemption with a splash, topping the first round of the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Philippine leg yesterday here. 
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas near crown

Junior Altas near crown

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, yesterday to move on the cusp of claiming a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw

Lone rider Lucydopolis

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Unknown to most of us, a lone Austrian woman is traversing the country with only her motorcycle and what it can carry.
Sports
fbtw
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

6 hours ago
Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva powered Kazakhstan into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with an emphatic romp over Colombia,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

6 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler said it wasn't just the wind swirling around Augusta National that made the going...
Sports
fbtw
The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
It all boils down to this game.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

NorthPort, Rain or Shine back in action

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
After their semifinal stints in the previous conference, NorthPort and Rain or Shine now face the challenge of sustaining...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas draw first blood vs LSGH in NCAA juniors finals

Junior Altas draw first blood vs LSGH in NCAA juniors finals

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, on Friday to move on the cusp of claiming its...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with