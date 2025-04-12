Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

The UST Tigresses celebrate a point against the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Saturday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses strengthened their bid for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after obliterating the still-winless University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST rose to 8-4 in the season and tied with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws.

The two squads are ranked third and fourth, and the Golden Tigresses also kept their distance from the fifth-place University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, who are holding a 5-6 slate.

Angge Poyos spearheaded the Tigresses with 12 points, all attacks, to go with five excellenmt digs and three excellent receptions. Reg Jurado added 10 points.

It was a dominant win for UST, which punched in 46 attacks to UE’s 19. Their 25 errors were more than the Lady Warriors’ 19, but the Tigresses won both the blocking (six to four) and the service (four to two) departments.

After getting easy wins in the first and second sets, the España-based squad continued to run rampant on their foes in the third.

They took an 11-point lead, 20-9, after an Em Banagua attack.

UST did not look back, as a quick by Marga Altea and an attack error by Van Bangayan sealed their third win in a row.

Kyla Cordora had eight points while Banagua had seven for UST. Bangayan added six points while Riza Nogales chipped in five.

“First, syempre yung respeto sa team ng UE nandoon naman kaya pinaghandaan talaga namin. Ang maganda rito, nabigyan namin ng exposure yung ibang players namin at nakapagdeliver naman. Hopefully, magamit nila itong game na ito para sa next games namin,” UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes said.

In the men’s division, the UST Golden Spikers and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws continued their dominant runs after sweeping their respective opponents.

The Golden Spikers steamrolled past the Red Warriors, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.

Josh Ybanez powered UST with 15 points to go with nine receptions and six digs. Popoy Colinares and Jay Rack de la Noche had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Roy Piojo led UE with nine points while Isiah Roca had six.

The winning team rose to 8-4, while UE dropped to 0-13.

FEU, on the other hand, charged past the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

The Tamaraws moved on the verge of securing the top seed as they rose to 12-1, while the also-ran Soaring Falcons dropped to 2-10.

Dryx Saavedra and Amet Bituin top-scored with 13 points each for the Morayta-based squad. Mikko Espartero had nine.

Leo Coguimbal and Marc Paulino had six markers apiece for Adamson.