MPBL finals Game 1: Pampanga cruises past Quezon in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns flaunted their strength with a breezy 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season National Finals series, a match that ended at 8 p.m. Sunday (2 a.m. in Manila) at the Al Nasr Club's Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall here.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Archie Concepcion and Brandon Ramirez, North Division champion Pampanga allowed South Division titlist Quezon to score first before seizing control at 3-2 and keeping the rein till the end, marking the first time that a Philippine-based league held a championship game on foreign soil.

Baltazar, on track to retain the MPBL Most Valuable Player award, posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals; while Concepcion tallied 17 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist.

The stocky but springy Ramirez notched 11 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one assist and was given the Daily Fantasy best player honors.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone for Pampanga head coach Gov. Dennis Pineda were Rence Alcoriza with nine points and three rebounds; Kurt Reyson with eight points, six assists, three rebounds and one assist; and MJ Garcia with five points, eight assists, three rebounds and one block.

Their combined efforts more than compensated for the early departure of gunner Encho Serrano, who got ejected after catching Huskers star LJay Gonzales with an elbow to the jaw at the 8:28 mark of the second quarter and Pampanga ahead, 29-20.

Homegrown Rodel Gravera was the lone bright spot for Quezon, chalking 20 points, including five triples, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 16:33 of play.

Judel Fuentes, made just 3-of-16 attempts and settled for eight points with six rebounds, three assists and one steal; while Al Francis Tamsi ended up with eight points, four rebounds and three assists for Quezon coach Eric Gonzales.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will be held on Tuesday, December 3, with the Giant Lanterns, backed up by hundreds of Kapampangans, again favored to prevail.

The Finals will resume with Game 3 on December 7 at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

With the 6-foot-8 Baltazar and the 6-5 Ramirez patrolling the middle, the Giant Lanterns ruled the boards, 48-38, and outscored the Huskers inside the paint, 50-32.

Back-to-back triples by Gravera and Fuentes helped push Quezon to within 43-49 early in the third quarter, but Ramirez, Concepcion and Jeff Viernes joined forces to quell the rally, 57-43.

The Huskers were further hampered by poor free throw shooting, sinking only three of nine attempts. The Giant Lanterns converted 15 of 22 charities, highlighted by the perfect 6-for-6 performances of Baltazar and Concepcion.

Baltazar started hot, pouring in 12 points as Pampanga led, 24-20, after the first quarter. Concepcion then took over in the second quarter, dumping eight points in a 12-2 run that handed Pampanga a 47-32 spread.

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao watched the game promoted by DJMC Events. He will banner an MPBL selection that includes Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and Operations Head Emmer Oreta against the Dubai All-Stars put up by social media influencer Kris Fade in an exhibition game on Monday.