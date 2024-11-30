Cua, Cosca eye twin titles in PPS Cotabato netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Local star Dhea Cua is set to defend her dominance as she targets two titles in the girls’ division of the Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicked off Friday at the Sports Plaza court.

A powerhouse in the Davao region swing of the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit, Cua aims to replicate her earlier triumphs in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte and the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas Championship in Digos, Davao del Sur.

However, the rising star from Kidapawan City faces a stiffer challenge this weekend. In the 16-and-under category, contenders like Mikyla Mori, Dominique Calingasan and Isabel Calisangan are expected to put up a fight.

Meanwhile, Cua will have to overcome strong competition from Sanschena Francisco, Karon Raleza, Mary Nataño and Mori, among others, in the premier 18-and-U division of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Mayor Mohamad Ali "Bruce" Matabalao under the city’s sports program.

On the boys’ side, Anthony Cosca headlines the 14-and-U bracket, where he will face off against Aljaven Lumambas, Cristiano Calingasan and Julius Otoc. Cosca also leads a packed 16-and-U roster, including Richjohn Melendres, Juhnn Batilo and Otoc, as he aims to secure a double crown.

In the centerpiece boys’ 18-and-U division, Pete Cua braces for an intense battle with top contenders like Albretch Job, Arpha Sarip III, Edward Reces, Chad Globasa and Melendres.

The four-day tournament, presented by Dunlop and supported by former UST-UAAP players Tom and Mingoy Calingasan, is part of the longest-running junior tennis talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, the youngest participants are also eager to shine. Maximus Calingasan, Arissa Macapendeg, Andrei Domasing and Gabriel Francisco will vie for the 10-and-U unisex title. In the boys’ 12-and-U category, a deep field including Kresthan Belacas, Cristiano Calingasan, AJ Rabino, Al Jamer Ugalingan and Domasing will compete for the top prize.

In the girls’ 12-and-U division, Isabel Calingasan, Macapendeg, Kathryina Makabangkit and Dominique Calingasan are set for a thrilling battle in the ranking tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Sports & Golf.