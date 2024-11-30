^

Sports

Cua, Cosca eye twin titles in PPS Cotabato netfest

Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 12:09pm
Cua, Cosca eye twin titles in PPS Cotabato netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Local star Dhea Cua is set to defend her dominance as she targets two titles in the girls’ division of the Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicked off Friday at the Sports Plaza court.

A powerhouse in the Davao region swing of the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit, Cua aims to replicate her earlier triumphs in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte and the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas Championship in Digos, Davao del Sur.

However, the rising star from Kidapawan City faces a stiffer challenge this weekend. In the 16-and-under category, contenders like Mikyla Mori, Dominique Calingasan and Isabel Calisangan are expected to put up a fight.

Meanwhile, Cua will have to overcome strong competition from Sanschena Francisco, Karon Raleza, Mary Nataño and Mori, among others, in the premier 18-and-U division of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Mayor Mohamad Ali "Bruce" Matabalao under the city’s sports program.

On the boys’ side, Anthony Cosca headlines the 14-and-U bracket, where he will face off against Aljaven Lumambas, Cristiano Calingasan and Julius Otoc. Cosca also leads a packed 16-and-U roster, including Richjohn Melendres, Juhnn Batilo and Otoc, as he aims to secure a double crown.

In the centerpiece boys’ 18-and-U division, Pete Cua braces for an intense battle with top contenders like Albretch Job, Arpha Sarip III, Edward Reces, Chad Globasa and Melendres.

The four-day tournament, presented by Dunlop and supported by former UST-UAAP players Tom and Mingoy Calingasan, is part of the longest-running junior tennis talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, the youngest participants are also eager to shine. Maximus Calingasan, Arissa Macapendeg, Andrei Domasing and Gabriel Francisco will vie for the 10-and-U unisex title. In the boys’ 12-and-U category, a deep field including Kresthan Belacas, Cristiano Calingasan, AJ Rabino, Al Jamer Ugalingan and Domasing will compete for the top prize.

In the girls’ 12-and-U division, Isabel Calingasan, Macapendeg, Kathryina Makabangkit and Dominique Calingasan are set for a thrilling battle in the ranking tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Sports & Golf.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers, Maroons seek finals berths

Archers, Maroons seek finals berths

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle and host University of the Philippines eye a rematch by attempting to make short work of their...
Sports
fbtw

Eastern passes initial test

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The jury’s still out on PBA Commissioner’s Cup guest team Eastern but even as the Hong Kong squad isn’t as formidable as the Bay Area Dragons on paper, it’s competitive and a serious playoff...
Sports
fbtw

Girls coming up

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
This year, the national girls under-18 basketball team participated in two international competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern disconnects Converge to go 2-0

Hong Kong Eastern disconnects Converge to go 2-0

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern remained unscathed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after keeping the Converge FiberXers at bay, 117-106,...
Sports
fbtw
Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Akil Mitchell sank a game-winning floater to tow the Meralco Bolts’ 23-point comeback over the Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tolentino, Panlilio clinch top POC posts

Tolentino, Panlilio clinch top POC posts

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Abraham Tolentino of cycling received a fresh four-year mandate as Philippine Olympic Committee president after beating Chito...
Sports
fbtw
Bright start

Bright start

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After a scoring party by Phoenix in the first half, Meralco returned to its defensive roots after the break to turn the tide...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera, Villacencio rule ICTSI Match Play

Bisera, Villacencio rule ICTSI Match Play

12 hours ago
Florence Bisera mirrored Arnold Villacencio’s success in the men’s division of the ICTSI The Country Club Match...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Awards honors Petecio as Sports Idol

Siklab Awards honors Petecio as Sports Idol

12 hours ago
Boxer Nesthy Petecio has inspired young Filipino athletes to strive for excellence, making it a breeze for the two-time Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with