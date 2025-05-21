PPS national juniors netfest Mindanao swing begins

MANILA, Philippines -- The PPS-PEPP National Juniors Tennis Circuit kicks off its Mindanao swing with an exciting Group 2 tournament that begins Thursday, May 22,at the RGS and Mibang courts in Zamboanga del Norte.

Sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association, the five-day event will showcase the region’s top young talents and promising new faces in the sport.

With nearly 150 participants set to compete, the tournament promises a thrilling battle of power, strategy, and endurance as players vie for ranking points and titles across multiple age divisions.

Leading the charge in the girls’ 18-and-under division are standout players Izabelle Camcam and Alanierose Saldia, both considered strong contenders for the title. They will be challenged by top competitors Catherine Cuarto and Princess Lomarda.

Camcam, a student at Brent International School Manila, also headlines the 16-and-U category, where she faces tough competition from Gabrielle Bulado, Kyth Solis and Cuarto in the tournament held as part of the ongoing nationwide talent-scouting efforts led by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

On the boys’ side, fans can expect fierce action from a power-packed lineup that includes Andrei Esick, Vincent Nadal, John Patrick Rabaya and Gil Niere. Nadal is also a strong presence in the 16-and-U group, where he will be joined by Kennedy Gumera, Nathan Cortes, Prince Centino, Laurence Revil and Gil Niere.

In the 14-and-U girls’ division, Farrah Rigodon, Bless Labadisos, Rain Cuarto and Bulado are among the favorites. The Niere brothers, Pete and Gil, will headline the boys’ roster in the same age group, bringing sibling rivalry and teamwork into play in the tournament supported by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf and Sports.

The 12-and-U girls’ competition will likely come down to a face-off between Rigodon and Aizelle Libonfacil, while Pete and Enzo Niere are expected to shine in the boys’ draw, alongside Shaun Navidad and Andrei Buhat.

The youngest age bracket, the 10-and-U unisex category, will be closely contested as well, featuring Enzo Niere, Krisrhayan Cuarto, Francis Dadan and Navidad in a tight race for the title.

Doubles matches in the boys’ and girls’ divisions for the 10-, 14-, and 18-and-under age groups will also be held, providing more opportunities for players to demonstrate their teamwork and tactical skills.

From Dipolog, the PPS-PEPP caravan moves to Pagadian City for the next leg, set for May 27-31. For registration, contact event organizer and PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-404-6464.