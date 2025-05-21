UPâ€™s Favour Onoh leaves Fighting Maroons for US college

^

Sports

UP’s Favour Onoh leaves Fighting Maroons for US college

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 12:05pm
UP's Favour Onoh
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines’ Favour Onoh is moving on from the Fighting Maroons, as she takes her talents in the United States. 

Onoh is set to transfer to the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls in the US NCAA, the UP-Office for Athletics and Sports Development announced on Wednesday. 

The 6-foot-4 Nigerian, the UAAP Season 86 women’s Rookie of the Year, thanked the Fighting Maroons for the opportunity. 

"I would not be able to have this kind of opportunity without UP and the skills I learned not just in basketball, but also in life," she said.

"I believe OSU will allow me to develop more. Aside from giving good education just like UP, it will also give me a better opportunity to play professionally,” she added. 

Onoh averaged 11.0 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.4 assists in her rookie year. 

Last season though, she sustained knee injuries and was held out for the whole Season 87. 

UP finished with a 5-9 win-loss record, good for fifth place. 

"I'm super excited to play in the NCAA because it will help me gain experience and knowledge. It's one step to my goal of playing professionally," she said.

Onoh is set to fly to Stillwater, Oklahoma on June 2 to start training with the Cowgirls for the Big 12 Tournament later in the year.

For his par, UP-OASD Director Bo Perasol is all praises for Onoh. 

"We are all proud of Favour and we will all continue supporting her. At the same time, nakakabilib na in just a few years, may ganitong talent nang na-produce ang WBT natin," Perasol said. 

Onoh is joining Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano, Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan and Francis Lopez as former Fighting Maroons now playing internationally.

UP will thus march forward in Season 88 led by Louna Ozar and Kaye Pesquera. 

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
