Chicano crowned overall champ in Saudi Arabia triathlon

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 12:44pm
John Leerams Chicano
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Leerams Chicano recently claimed the overall championship in the Jeddah Tribe Season 24-25, a prestigious triathlon series in Saudi Arabia.

All the Filipino ace, who was backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Triathlon Association of the Philippines, needed to do was come through with a pair of runner-up finishes in the final two stages to seal the crown.

He was second and missed the gold medal by just 12 seconds in the final stage early this month and, the month before, also had a runner-up effort in the penultimate stage and succumbed by a minute and nine seconds.

Ali Alzoobie topped both stages.

Chicano’s biggest triumph came in the inaugural leg, where he reigned supreme and won a sprint distance in January ahead of a field that included Alzoobie, who managed just third place in that leg.

“I thank the Lord for the strength,” said Chicano, who was also backed by Storck Philippines, Bikestop, Sen. Pia Cayetano, VBD, Rudy Project and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. president Arrey Perez.

JOHN LEERAMS CHICANO

TRIATHLON
