Bolts arrest skid, rout Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 7:25pm
Bolts arrest skid, rout Bossing
Meralco's Chris Newsome (11) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The defending champions are back on track. 

The Meralco Bolts snapped their two-game losing streak after zapping the Blackwater Bossing, 103-85, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

Five Bolts scored in double figures, led by Chris Newsome, who was feted for being the latest member of PBA’s elite 5,000 points club, with 19 points. CJ Cansino added 14 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting. 

Chris Banchero, Toto Jose and Brandon Bates finished with 13, 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

“Proud of the way these guys did it today. You look at the rebounding, the last two games we lost we did not win the rebounds. This game, 62 to 42. We also shared the ball, 24 assists. We did not shoot the three ball that good in the third quarter, but we kept on,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo told reporters after the game. 

“Good sign, seems like we have two more games before the playoffs begin and it’s nice to see the guys play together,” he added. 

After leading by just four, 22-18, at the end of the first quarter, the Bolts erupted for 30 points in the second quarter to take a 52-39 lead at the half. 

Blackwater was able to cut the lead to five, 51-56, in the third quarter, but Meralco’s hot offense could not be stopped. 

Eight straight points by Meralco, though, pushed the lead back to 13, 64-51. 

A three-point play by Clifford Jopia finally broke the run, 64-54, but Meralco’s onslaught did not stop there. 

The Bolts outscored the Bossing 20- 8 through the final frame, taking a 22 point lead, 84-62, in the fourth quarter after a triple by CJ Cansino. 

The Bossing tried to mount a comeback, but timely baskets by Meralco, as well as missed free throws by Blackwater, prevented them from doing so. 

All players fielded by Meralco, aside from Jansen Rios and JP Maguliano, scored at least a field goal. Aaron Black chipped in nine points for the Bolts, while Bong Quinto and Raymond Almazan had eight apiece. 

Christian David and Sedrick Barefield powered the Bossing with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Richard Escoto added 11 points for the losing team, which missed 11 of their 24 attempts from the free throw line. 

The 1-5 Blackwater will try to return to their winning ways against the San Miguel Beermen, while the 4-5 Meralco will face the red-hot NLEX Road Warriors in their next assignment. 

Both games will be on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. 

