Rock â€™nâ€™ Roll Manila running tilt gets 'upgrade'

Rock ’n’ Roll Manila running tilt gets 'upgrade'

Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 2:49pm
Kabir Buxani (2nd from left), director of SONAK Corp., and Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., sign the contract naming ASICS the presenting sponsor of the 2025 AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila. With them are Diego Vergel de Dios (left), Brand Communication Executive, ASICS Philippines, and SEI’s Atty. Santi Polido.

MANILA, Philippines — The AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila, the highly popular global series of running events that combines fitness with entertainment, gets a major upgrade this year as top sports brand ASICS steps in as presenting sponsor, promising to elevate the event from iconic to unforgettable.

“This alliance with ASICS isn’t just a sponsorship — it’s an upgrade,” said Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., the organizing force behind the local leg of this global running phenomenon, now gearing up for its fourth season on November 30. “Together, we’re transforming race day into a festival of movement, music and Manila’s unstoppable spirit.”

The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is no ordinary run. Held in cities like Las Vegas, Madrid, and Tokyo, it’s part concert, part race — and all heart. The Manila edition captures the city’s vibrant spirit with live music stages, themed water stations, costumed cheer squads and finish-line medals that double as keepsakes.

Whether you're sprinting through a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or grinding through a full marathon, every step is powered by high energy and big smiles.

Participants will receive unique finisher medals designed with the event's theme and location, adding to the commemorative value of the experience. 

Meanwhile, the partnership with ASICS brings together two forces with a shared mission: to inspire people to move, live fully and celebrate community.

ASICS' “Sound Mind, Sound Body” philosophy is a natural fit for the Rock ’n’ Roll Series’ vision of holistic wellness — where running isn’t just about pace and performance, but also passion, connection and joy.

The upcoming series, bolstering the world-famous run-party with fresh tech, louder beats, and an even bigger celebration of Manila’s running community, is expected to draw thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of the capital for an unforgettable weekend of running, music and entertainment.

For more information and registration details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

