Serdenia edges Remata with playoff eagle; Zaragosa shines

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 8:06pm
Golf stock photo.
Via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Charles Serdenia delivered a spectacular performance under pressure, firing a clutch birdie on the 17th to force a playoff and then nailing a stunning eagle in sudden death to capture the Northern Luzon Regional Amateur Golf Championship crown at the Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio on Wednesday.

Serdenia closed with a three-under 66 in the final round, matching Chris Remata’s score and forcing a tie at 197 after 54 holes of intense competition in the men’s elite division. The playoff, held at the par-5 No. 1, saw Serdenia rise to the occasion once more. He reached the green in two and calmly sank an eagle putt to edge Remata, who had birdied the hole, sealing his second title of the season in dramatic fashion.

It was a gritty comeback for Serdenia, who had earlier lost a slim one-shot lead at the turn. He demonstrated poise and resilience down the stretch, particularly with a birdie on the par-5 17th that kept his championship hopes alive.

The victory thus added to Serdenia’s growing resume, following his two-stroke triumph over Shinichi Suzuki in the kickoff leg of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour at Eagle Ridge last month.

The 54-hole tournament began Monday with Serdenia carding an opening-round 68, good for a share of fifth place behind co-leaders Ronel Tagaan and Edison Tabalin, who both turned in sizzling 65s. But Serdenia and Remata turned the tide in Tuesday’s second round with 63 and 65, respectively, pulling even at 131 and two strokes clear of Santino Laurel.

In Wednesday’s finale, Serdenia struck first with a birdie on the par-4 second, then went 2-up after Remata bogeyed the fifth. However, Remata roared back with three straight birdies from No. 6, regaining the lead as Serdenia faltered with a bogey on the eighth.

But the see-saw battle continued, with Serdenia delivering a sensational pitch-in eagle on the par-4 ninth to reclaim the advantage.

Remata countered with a birdie on the 12th, taking advantage of a Serdenia bogey to swing the lead back in his favor. The two remained neck-and-neck as a Remata bogey on No. 13 tied things up again. Remata briefly regained control with a birdie on the 16th, but Serdenia’s birdie on the 17th forced a playoff that would end with one of the most clutch shots of the tournament.

Perry Bucay and Bobe Salahog both carded impressive final-round 65s to share third at 199. Suzuki also turned in a 65 to finish fifth at 201. Tagaan wound up sixth with an even-par 69 for a 203 total, followed by Laurel (71-204), Rolando Bregente (65-206), and Tabalin (67-206).

In the ladies’ elite division, Precious Zaragosa banked on a strong second-round surge to capture the title despite a closing-round 76. Her three-day total of 225 was enough to hold off ICTSI-backed Mona Sarines, who mounted a late rally with a 72 to finish four shots back at 229.

First-round leader Cristel Seraphine, who faded with rounds of 79 and 80, settled for a share of third place with Lia Duque at 233. Duque stumbled with a final-round 83 after a promising start to the tournament.

