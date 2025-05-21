Pre announces heâ€™s leaving FEU

^

Pre announces he’s leaving FEU

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 10:00am
FEU's Veejay Pre (51) dribbles past the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles during their UAAP men's basketball matchup.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — After months of speculation, Veejay Pre has already officially bid goodbye to the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. 

Pre, the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Rookie of the Year, posted a lengthy Facebook post to formally announce his departure from the halls of the Morayta-based squad.

He said that he and his family came to the decision.  

“I believe that leaving and saying ‘goodbye’ is never easy and accepting things is the most painful part,” he said in a post Wednesday at midnight. 

“As an athlete, growth and improvement matters deeply. But there comes a time in our lives when challenges arise, pushing us to make difficult decisions. My family and I have come to a decision, and I’ve chosen to heed their wisdom and concerns,” he added. 

“This made me realize how much they only want the best for me and I can’t deny that taking this big step forward has been the hardest decision ever.” 

Pre, easily one of the rising stars of the UAAP, has been in the middle of rumors for a few months now. 

FEU head coach Sean Chambers earlier said that Pre’s “heart and soul and desire” is to remain a Tamaraw. 

But Chambers bared that the 19-year-old forward’s family is allegedly pushing him to leave the school. 

Pre, in his post, thanked FEU for his stay at the team. 

“Thank you for the life-changing, wonderful experiences and opportunities you’ve given me and my family. I owe FEU so much, and I will always treasure the good deeds, memories, lessons, heartbreaks, and laughter we’ve shared,” he said.

“I will be forever grateful as a "TAMARAW" and to have experienced the colorful life that FEU and its community bring,” he added. 

He likewise thanked his now-former teammates and coaches. 

“I appreciate your big support for me and making these five years one of the most meaningful memories in my life. I have found family and friends in you. You all have a special place in my heart,” he said.

“Forever blessed and thankful that once in my life, I was once called a ‘TAMARAW.’ Once a ‘Tamaraw’ will always be a ‘Tamaraw.’ 

For now, where Pre is headed is still unclear. But he is expected to gain attention from top universities. If he transfers to a UAAP school, he will have to sit out a year and lose two years of eligibility. 

The forward 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games in the eliminations. With him anchoring the team’s offense, FEU almost made the Final Four with a 5-9 record.

Aside from Pre, Ateneo's Kristian Porter earlier announced his departure from the Blue Eagles' nest. 

