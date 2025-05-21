Lady Blazers get back at Lady Knights, enter semis

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8 a.m. - CSB vs Mapua (M)

11 a.m. - CSB vs Mapua (W)

2:30 p.m. - JRU vs UPHSD (W)

5 p.m. - JRU vs UPHSD (M)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde served first round tormentor Letran a dish best served cold with a vengeful 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18 victory Wednesday to reclaim the lead and book a ticket to the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was sweet revenge for the Lady Blazers, whose historic 43-game win streak that netted them three straight championship sweeps was halted by a stinging 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 defeat at the hands of the Lady Knights last March 8.

“That was in the minds of the players,” said CSB coach Onyok Gettigan referring to that painful defeat.

The win catapulted CSB, seeking a four-peat feat, back on top with a 13-2 record while kicking Letran down to second with a 13-3 mark.

More importantly, it sealed the Lady Blazers a seat to the semifinals alongside their recent victims.

CSB got the job done by limiting super rookie Vanessa Sarie to just 16 points after the power-hitting, high-scoring Bicolana erupted for a career-high 37 hits in a 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 17-15 win by Letran over Arellano U last Friday.

Zam Nolasco also played a crucial role and dropped a match-best 17 points, including 11 off blocks.