Chan targets back-to-back wins as ADT Phuket starts

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 3:22pm
Aidric Chan
MANILA, Philippines — Two months after clinching a breakthrough victory on the Asian Development Tour, rising Filipino star Aidric Chan returns to competition, fully recharged and laser-focused on securing a second straight title.

Chan, who captured the spotlight with a dramatic win at The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram in Vietnam last March — outlasting compatriot and former Asian Tour No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan, along with two international challengers in a tense final stretch — is bracing for another tough test as the ADT’s Phuket Open unfolds Thursday, May 22, at the demanding Laguna Golf Phuket in Thailand.

Though well-rested, Chan is aware that the path to a second victory will be anything but easy. The par-70 course is expected to favor local knowledge, and the 144-player field is stacked with some of the ADT’s top guns, including a wave of talented Thai golfers eager to shine on home soil.

Pagunsan, determined to avenge his narrow defeat and end his title drought, will also be in the hunt, further heating up the competition.

The Philippine contingent remains strong and promising, with seasoned campaigner Angelo Que, rising talents Sean Ramos and Carl Corpus, and Chan himself all aiming to deliver a second straight Filipino win in the THB4-million championship.

They will be up against formidable international opponents such as Malaysia’s Ervin Chang, Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman, American veteran Berry Henson, Korea’s Minwook Gwon, and top Thai bets including Natipong Srithong, Varanyu Rattanaphilboonkij and current ADT No. 1 Tawit Polthai.

Chan tees off at 12:30 p.m. on No. 10 alongside Thais Newport Laparojkit and Ekpharit Wu. Pagunsan follows 10 minutes later with compatriots Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Parathakorn Suyasri, promising fireworks early in the afternoon flights.

Que starts at noon with Chanat Sakulpolphaisan and Sahasawat Ariyachatvakin, also from Thailand, while Ramos takes on Peradol Panyathanasedh and Tirawat Kaewsiribandit at 12:40 p.m. on the same backside starting hole. Corpus rounds out the Philippine opening round assignments with a 12:50 p.m. tee time alongside Alfred Sitohang and Jaturon Duangphaichoom.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban will seek redemption in the Korea Open, also firing off on Thursday at La Vie Est Belle’s Dunes Course. Both failed to advance past the cut in the International Series Japan event and are eager to bounce back on Korean soil in the Asian Tour event.

