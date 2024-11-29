Gilas stint fires up La Salle's Quiambao in UAAP title defense

Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28) gestures to the bench during the Philippines' clash against Hong Kong on Sunday, November 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle star Kevin Quiambao said his recent Gilas Pilipinas will be a “very big boost” for him as he tries to steer Green Archers to another UAAP championship.

Quiambao was part of the 12-man roster the Philippines fielded in the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last week.

After not seeing action against New Zealand, Quiambao showcased his skills against Hong Kong, playing 22 minutes and producing eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

The 23-year-old forward, who is set to be named back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player, said that he will be bringing his experiences with Gilas back to his collegiate squad.

“I think sobrang laking boost neto para sa akin kasi isa ako sa mga leader sa La Salle,” he told reporters after Sunday’s 93-54 win.

“So yung experience na to, dadalhin ko, ipapayo ko sa teammates ko sa La Salle. Di dito natatapos lahat, kailangan kong magtrabaho,” he added.

The Green Archers are on top of the standings after the elimination round. They will face the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a league-best 16.6 points, as well as 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, he is expected to carry the load for La Salle as they shoot for another finals appearance, this time at the expense of Adamson, who went through another playoff for the Final Four spot.

Quiambao, meanwhile, said he remained on his toes while waiting for the opportunity to see the floor in Gilas' recent outing.

“Stay ready lang ako palagi. Darating yung oppportunity na yan. Di mo alam kelan darating pero stay ready lang talaga,” he said.

“Once na ma-call ka, dumating yung opportunity, kailangan maging ready ako. Dumating nga [against Hong Kong]. After ng game sa New Zealand, nag move on na ako. Nakatulong naman ako sa bench kahit di ako nakakuha ng minuto,” he added.

Quiambao also relished being cheered on by the whole arena when he entered the game and when he made his shots.

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling, kasi ayun nga, kahit di ako nakakuha ng minuto nung last game, may sumusuporta parin samin at sa buong team namin. Confidence-booster para sakin. Nakuha ko naman rhythm at saka groove ko sa game.”