Batang Pier run over Road Warriors

NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) shoots over NLEX's Jonnel Policarpio (16) in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The NorthPort Batang Pier shrugged off a slow start and ran away in the middle quarters to dominate the NLEX Road Warriors, 114-87, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup action Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Batang Pier went down by 16 early in the game but found their rhythm in the second and third frames, unleashing 70 points in that period to storm back and grab their first win of the new conference.

Arvin Tolentino shrugged off an ankle injury to top-score for the Batang Pier with 29 points, three rebounds and two assists on 10-of-17 shooting. Import Kadeem Jack added 25 markers and six boards.

After trailing by as much as 16 points, 25-9, in the first quarter, the NorthPort eventually grabbed the game by its horns with a 24-7 run to go up by one, 33-32, after a Tolentino jumper.

A split from the line by Xyrus Torres tied the game up at 33, but the momentum was clearly on the side of the Batang Pier as they continued rolling.

After the two sides traded buckets, a backbreaking 21-6 blitz to end the half gave NorthPort a commanding 56-41 lead going into the final two quarters.

Everything was going the way of NorthPort, as even big man Sydney Onwubere hit a 4-pointer with 8.1 seconds remaining in the third canto to extend the advantage to 24, 91-67.

The lead grew to as big as 31 points, 114-83, after an Agem Miranda trey before Baser Amer hit a quad-shot to set the final score.

Allyn Bulanadi added 14 points for the Batang Pier, while Joshua Munzon added eight. The team made 42 of their 84 shots, good for 50% field goal shooting.

Michael Griffin-Watkins powered the Road Warriors with 29 points and 19 rebounds, while Richie Rodger had 11.

Javee Mocon and Anthony Semerad chipped in 10, as star Robert Bolick struggled with just three points on 1-of-11 shooting. However, Bolick had nine assists, four rebounds and two steals for NLEX, which struggled mightily on a 29-of-79 clip.

The Road Warriors will try to bounce back against the Blackwater Bossing, while NorthPort aims to continue rolling against the new-look Terrafirma Dyip.

Both games will be at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.