^

Sports

Batang Pier run over Road Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 7:47pm
Batang Pier run over Road Warriors
NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) shoots over NLEX's Jonnel Policarpio (16) in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The NorthPort Batang Pier shrugged off a slow start and ran away in the middle quarters to dominate the NLEX Road Warriors, 114-87, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup action Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Batang Pier went down by 16 early in the game but found their rhythm in the second and third frames, unleashing 70 points in that period to storm back and grab their first win of the new conference.

Arvin Tolentino shrugged off an ankle injury to top-score for the Batang Pier with 29 points, three rebounds and two assists on 10-of-17 shooting. Import Kadeem Jack added 25 markers and six boards.

After trailing by as much as 16 points, 25-9, in the first quarter, the NorthPort eventually grabbed the game by its horns with a 24-7 run to go up by one, 33-32, after a Tolentino jumper.

A split from the line by Xyrus Torres tied the game up at 33, but the momentum was clearly on the side of the Batang Pier as they continued rolling.

After the two sides traded buckets, a backbreaking 21-6 blitz to end the half gave NorthPort a commanding 56-41 lead going into the final two quarters.

Everything was going the way of NorthPort, as even big man Sydney Onwubere hit a 4-pointer with 8.1 seconds remaining in the third canto to extend the advantage to 24, 91-67.

The lead grew to as big as 31 points, 114-83, after an Agem Miranda trey before Baser Amer hit a quad-shot to set the final score.

Allyn Bulanadi added 14 points for the Batang Pier, while Joshua Munzon added eight. The team made 42 of their 84 shots, good for 50% field goal shooting.

Michael Griffin-Watkins powered the Road Warriors with 29 points and 19 rebounds, while Richie Rodger had 11.

Javee Mocon and Anthony Semerad chipped in 10, as star Robert Bolick struggled with just three points on 1-of-11 shooting. However, Bolick had nine assists, four rebounds and two steals for NLEX, which struggled mightily on a 29-of-79 clip.

The Road Warriors will try to bounce back against the Blackwater Bossing, while NorthPort aims to continue rolling against the new-look Terrafirma Dyip.

Both games will be at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong Eastern wallops Phoenix for rousing PBA debut

Hong Kong Eastern wallops Phoenix for rousing PBA debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern had a victorious debut in the PBA, obliterating the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-87, in their PBA Season 49...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Cheick Diallo powered Converge to a triumphant debut in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a double-double...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fortuna, Bisera forge TCC Match Play final showdown

Fortuna, Bisera forge TCC Match Play final showdown

5 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna moved one step closer to claiming back-to-back titles as she displayed a steady yet calculated performance to...
Sports
fbtw
PVL strikes partnership with Watsons

PVL strikes partnership with Watsons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and health and beauty retailer Watsons have partnered up “to elevate health and...
Sports
fbtw
Narrowly missing semis bus already a &lsquo;big achievement&rsquo; for Red Warriors, says coach

Narrowly missing semis bus already a ‘big achievement’ for Red Warriors, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite missing the Final Four, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago is considering the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Smart/MVPSH taekwondo jins see action in 2024 World Championships

Smart/MVPSH taekwondo jins see action in 2024 World Championships

7 hours ago
Asian Games veteran Patrick King Perez banners a strong and determined SMART/MVPSF Philippine team — composed of 20...
Sports
fbtw
Young inspires Hawks to win over Cleveland

Young inspires Hawks to win over Cleveland

9 hours ago
Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their first home loss of the season with a surprise 135-124 defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with