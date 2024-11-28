Quiambao, Dela Rosa repeat as UAAP MVPs

Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa (left) and La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (right) are set to be named the UAAP Season 87 MVPs.

MANILA, Philippines -- Back-to-back.

La Salle Green Archer Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa are set to be named the UAAP Most Valuable Players for the UAAP Season 87 men’s and women’s basketball tournament, their second in a row, the league announced Thursday.

Quiambao topped the league’s MVP race after garnering 81.357 statistical points (SPs) for the 12-2 Green Archers.

He willed La Salle back to top of the food chain after averaging a league-leading 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Quiambao is the first back-to-back UAAP MVP since former Green Archer Ben Mbala won in two consecutive years back in 2016 and 2017.

Expected to join Quiambao in the Mythical Five are La Salle’s Mike Phillips, University of the Philippines’ JD Cagulangan, Far Eastern University’s Mo Konateh and University of Santo Tomas’ Nic Cabanero.

Phillips landed second in the MVP race with 74.929 SPs. He averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists to go with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks an outing.

Fighting Maroon Cagulangan came in third with 69.167 SPs off averages with a team-leading 11.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds to go with 1.8 steals per game for the 11-3 UP squad.

Konateh, for his part, was a huge part of the FEU squad that went on a late, hard push for the Final Four with 68.643 SPs.

He was third in scoring for the Tamaraws – averaging 10.2 markers an outing – but was a monster on the boards with 16.7 per game. He also recorded 2.4 blocks, as well as 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.

Coming in sixth in the MVP race and rounding up the Mythical Five is Cabanero, who had 61.0 SPs.

With more help around him, the back-to-back scoring leader averaged 16.3 points per game, second in the league behind Quiambao. He also had 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists an outing.

University of the East Red Warrior Precious Momowei came up fifth in the MVP race with 67.538 SPs, but he was barred from winning individual awards after being slapped with a one-game suspension.

UST’s Mo Tounkara (60.154 SPs) and Forthsky Padrigao (58.714 SPs), La Salle’s Joshua David (54.786 SPs) and National University’s Jake Figueroa (53.571 SPs) complete the top 10 of the MVP race.

FEU’s Veejay Pre is also set to be named as this season’s Rookie of the Year, with 50.857 SPs. He finished ahead of fellow rookie Jared Bahay of Ateneo, who notched 47.0 SPs.

Over at the women’s side, Ateneo’s dela Rosa is also set to be named back-to-back MVPs after dominating the competition with 96.286 SPs. She recorded double-doubles in all 14 elimination games for the 8-6 Blue Eagles.

The center averaged 22.1 points, 16.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, to go with 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals. She led the league in points, rebounds and blocks.

UST’s Kent Pastrana, UP’s Louna Ozar, Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola and NU’s Angel Surada are expected to be named the women’s division’s Mythical Five.

Pastrana is the MVP runner-up with 79.857 SPs for the defending champions. She led the Tigresses with 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals a contest.

Ozar, for her part, had 67.571 SPs for the 5-9 UP on averages of 12.0 markers, 8.3 boards, 4.1 dimes and 2.4 pilfers an outing.

Makanjoula scored 12.2 points and hauled down 12.1 rebounds per game for 65.786 SPs.

Surada, meanwhile, was unable to record double-digits in points with just 8.4 per game, but she averaged 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks a contest for the 14-0 Lady Bulldogs.

Ateneo’s Junize Calago (67.0 SPs) was fourth in the MVP race, but was disqualified after being handed a one-game suspension.

The Final Four of the men’s division, as well as the women’s stepladder, will tip off this weekend.