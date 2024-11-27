Hong Kong Eastern wallops Phoenix for rousing PBA debut

Hong Kong Eastern's Hayden Blankley (0) drives through the defense in their game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Hong Kong Eastern had a victorious debut in the PBA, obliterating the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-87, in their PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup clash Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The guest team for the import-laden conference heated up in the second half and left Phoenix in the rear-view mirror.

Cameron Clark paced Hong Kong with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Hayden Blankley finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He also connected 3-of-5 from the 3-point area.

Eastern was leading by four, 49-45, at the half.

However, the visitors broke the game wide open with a 21-5 run capped by a pair of free throws by Blankley to go up by 20, 70-50.

The Fuel Masters’ Donovan Smith, then, scored nine points in an 11-2 blitz by Phoenix to cut the lead to 11, 61-72, in the third.

Hong Kong, though, showered 3-pointers in the final frame to keep Phoenix at bay, leading by as much as 21 points, 93-72, after a layup by Blankley.

Glen Yang and Yin Lung Cheung added 13 and 11, respectively, for the winning team.

Smith spearheaded Phoenix with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Jason Perkins scattered 22 points.

Eastern made 10 of their 24 attempts from deep, compared to the Fuel Masters’ 2-of-13 clip. The former also recorded 28 assists to the latter’s 17.