Road Warriors repel FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 7:44pm
NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) shoots over the defense of the Converge FiberXers during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena.
MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors averted a meltdown and won their sixth straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup after holding off a furious rally by the Converge FiberXers, 88-83, Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

NLEX thus continued its hot streak and rose to 6-1 in the All-Filipino conference, while Converge dropped to 5-4.

Robert Bolick filled up the statsheet with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in almost 42 minutes of play, while Xyrus Torres sank five 3-pointers to finish with 18 markers and four boards.

With Converge trailing by just six, 55-61, with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter, the Road Warriors erupted and unleashed a 15-3 run capped by a jumper by Bolick to take an 18 point advantage, 76-58, with 1:25 left in the frame.

But the FiberXers slowly dug themselves out of the hole, unleashing 12 straight points capped by a Justin Arana layup to slice the deficit to just six, 70-76, with 9:32 to go.

A Javee Mocon jumper halted the run, but back-to-back shots by Alec Stockton and Arana cut it to a one-advantage game, 75-78, with 8:29 left.

The two teams then traded baskets in the next minutes of action, with Schonny Winston hitting a layup to make it a 78-81 ballgame with 4:08 remaining.

But finishing touches by Bolick and Mocon, as well as a huge offensive foul called on Winston and a turnover with about 38 seconds left by Stockton, kept NLEX at bay.

Mocon, who just signed a contract extension with NLEX on Thursday, had 10 points, while Anthony Semerad chipped in 10 as well.

Justine Baltazar powered Converge with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Stockton backstopped with 17 points while Winston had 16.

The Road Warriors will try to make it seven in a row as they face the defending Philippine Cup champions Meralco Bolts on Sunday, while the FiberXers will try to recover against the lowly Terrafirma Dyip next Wednesday.

