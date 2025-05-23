Catalan, Baluyot collide in URCC Camarines Sur show

Rene Catalan Jr. (right) and Eros Baluyot pose as URCC president Alvin Aguilar looks on during the presser for Sunday’s URCC Kaogma Collision 2 fight card in Pili Camarines Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — Bicolanos celebrating the founding anniversary of Camarines Sur are in for a treat on Saturday, May 24, as some of the country’s best in mix martial arts strut their stuff in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) Kaogma Collision 2.

Rene Catalan Jr. takes on Eros Baluyot for the URCC flyweight championship, while Jun Hyung Lee clashes with Jayson Margallo for the interim featherweight title in a pair of interesting battles serving as main highlights of a historic MMA confrontations at the Fuerte Sports Complex inside the Capitol Grounds in Cadlan Pili, Camarines Sur.

Actions start at 7 p.m.

Part of the stacked card supported by Gov. Lray Villafuerte, Rep. Luigi Villafuerte (2nd district, Camarines Sur) and Rep. Migz Villafuerte (5th district, Camarines Sur) is a pair of 3v3 team battles featuring Team Manila against Team Bicol, and Team Pinas against Team World.

URCC founder and president Alvin Aguilar expects an action-packed showdown among the country’s best warriors.

“We matched all the best fighters from undercards to main event bouts to put on a real fight in Cam Sur. It is going to be an exciting fight because all these fighters want to prove something, and this is their chance,” Aguilar said.

“Rene Catalan Jr. and Eros Baluyot will be fighting for honor. Eros defeated Rene’s father two years ago via submission in the first round, so I believe it is going to be an interesting fight how Rene’s son deals with Eros in this fight.”

Catalan Jr., the son of 2006 Doha Asian Games wushu gold medalist, is a well-known striker, while Baluyot is noted for his deadly ground game.

There are also matchups across 115 to 160 lbs in the equally explosive undercard.

Lolo Cruz faces Ian Lora in a lone 155-lb MMA setto; Rufino Mante goes up against Ryan Boyles; Mark Cuizon tangles with John Brutas; and Isidro Rupido tackles Robin Leonen in three 135 MMA bouts.

Completing the undercard cast are Alex Asio Jr. against Israel Balisican (144 lbs MMA); and Juro Amandoron vs. Menard Atole (115 lbs MMA).

The card is part of a summertime province-wide festivity marking the creation of Camarines Sur as a province. It is celebrated yearly on May 27.