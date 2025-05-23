^

Sports

Catalan, Baluyot collide in URCC Camarines Sur show

Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 2:33pm
Catalan, Baluyot collide in URCC Camarines Sur show
Rene Catalan Jr. (right) and Eros Baluyot pose as URCC president Alvin Aguilar looks on during the presser for Sunday’s URCC Kaogma Collision 2 fight card in Pili Camarines Sur.
URCC

MANILA, Philippines — Bicolanos celebrating the founding anniversary of Camarines Sur are in for a treat on Saturday, May 24, as some of the country’s best in mix martial arts strut their stuff in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) Kaogma Collision 2.

Rene Catalan Jr. takes on Eros Baluyot for the URCC flyweight championship, while Jun Hyung Lee clashes with Jayson Margallo for the interim featherweight title in a pair of interesting battles serving as main highlights of a historic MMA confrontations at the Fuerte Sports Complex inside the Capitol Grounds in Cadlan Pili, Camarines Sur.

Actions start at 7 p.m. 

Part of the stacked card supported by Gov. Lray Villafuerte, Rep. Luigi Villafuerte (2nd district, Camarines Sur) and Rep. Migz Villafuerte (5th district, Camarines Sur) is a pair of 3v3 team battles featuring Team Manila against Team Bicol, and Team Pinas against Team World.

URCC founder and president Alvin Aguilar expects an action-packed showdown among the country’s best warriors.

“We matched all the best fighters from undercards to main event bouts to put on a real fight in Cam Sur. It is going to be an exciting fight because all these fighters want to prove something, and this is their chance,” Aguilar said. 

“Rene Catalan Jr. and Eros Baluyot will be fighting for honor. Eros defeated Rene’s father two years ago via submission in the first round, so I believe it is going to be an interesting fight how Rene’s son deals with Eros in this fight.”

Catalan Jr., the son of 2006 Doha Asian Games wushu gold medalist, is a well-known striker, while Baluyot is noted for his deadly ground game. 

There are also matchups across 115 to 160 lbs in the equally explosive undercard.

Lolo Cruz faces Ian Lora in a lone 155-lb MMA setto; Rufino Mante goes up against Ryan Boyles; Mark Cuizon tangles with John Brutas; and Isidro Rupido tackles Robin Leonen in three 135 MMA bouts.

Completing the undercard cast are Alex Asio Jr. against Israel Balisican (144 lbs MMA); and Juro Amandoron vs. Menard Atole (115 lbs MMA).

The card is part of a summertime province-wide festivity marking the creation of Camarines Sur as a province. It is celebrated yearly on May 27.

URCC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
WBC No. 2 superfeatherweight Mark Magsayo is booked to fight a 10-rounder on the undercard of the main event featuring WBC...
Sports
fbtw
Final buzzer for Chua

Final buzzer for Chua

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Before the second game between Magnolia and Meralco at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last week, the PBA paid tribute to the late...
Sports
fbtw
SGA wins season MVP award

SGA wins season MVP award

15 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season on...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets confirm Adelman as permanent head coach

Nuggets confirm Adelman as permanent head coach

7 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets confirmed David Adelman as the franchise's new head coach following the team's elimination from...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX eyes sixth straight win

NLEX eyes sixth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s been a well-oiled run so far for NLEX, which has racked up five straight victories after an opening stumble, very...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

3 hours ago
Newly crowned NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an imposing 118-103 win over...
Sports
fbtw
SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has struck a partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to make a program...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan breaks slump, shares lead in Mexico Open with 68

Pagdanganan breaks slump, shares lead in Mexico Open with 68

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Without the presence of the LPGA Tour's biggest stars, Bianca Pagdanganan seized the spotlight at the Mexico Riviera Maya...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan in four-way tie for lead at LPGA Mexico tourney opener

Pagdanganan in four-way tie for lead at LPGA Mexico tourney opener

5 hours ago
Filipina Olympian Bianca Pagdanganan grabbed a share of the first round lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Playa del...
Sports
fbtw
Birthday boy Djokovic avenges Arnaldi loss in Geneva

Birthday boy Djokovic avenges Arnaldi loss in Geneva

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic overcame soggy conditions on his 38th birthday to beat Matteo Arnaldi and reach the Geneva Open semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with