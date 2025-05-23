^

Eala to debut in French Open campaign vs Colombian

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 12:40pm
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.
Thomas Coex / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will finally be making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam this weekend, as she takes on Colombia’s Emiliana Arango in the opening round of the French Open.

The two will be taking on each other on Sunday, May 25, at 5 p.m. (Manila time).

Eala and Arango previously faced each other in the second round of the Miami Open qualifiers last year, where the latter defeated the former in three sets.

But now, things are a whole lot different, especially with the Filipina’s run in this year’s Miami Open where she defeated big fish after big fish.

Eala, who jumped to a career-high World No. 69 in the women’s single rankings earlier this week, will try to have a long journey in her first-ever Roland Garros run.

If ever she wins against the World No. 88 Arango, Eala will take on either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Zheng Qinwen.

The world’s top tennisters will compete in the French Open, led by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 2 Coco Gauff and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

