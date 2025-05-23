Ex-FEU rookie standout Pre now a Fighting Maroon

Veejay Pre is joining the UP Fighting Maroons.

MANILA, Philippines — Veejay Pre is heading to Diliman.

The UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year has transferred to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, the UP-Office of Athletics and Sports Development announced Friday.

Pre, who exited the Far Eastern University Tamaraws earlier this week, found a new home with UP, which recently lost forwards Francis Lopez and Aldous Torculas.

The skilled forward will sit out UAAP Season 88 and will lose two of his playing years.

"We know naman yung kayang gawin ni Veejay. Magiging malaking tulong siya sa atin with his all-around game," UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

A source, who asked not to be quoted, earlier said that UP “never” had a talk with Pre and his family before his departure.

But the UP-OASD, in its statement, said they made a “late push” for Pre.

"What's fortunate about all this is that hindi naman tayo nandun when reports and rumors began. We respected FEU, and kinausap lang natin si Veejay nung nakapag-decide at nakapagpaalam na siya sa FEU," UP-OASD director Bo Perasol said.

Pre, the clear-cut top rookie last season, averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his first year in college.

Pre, on Wednesday, said that he is leaving the Tamaraws' lair as he "chose to heed" his family's wisdom and concerns.

The Tamaraws on Thursday said they are moving on from the Pre saga, saying they are focused on who is in the team.