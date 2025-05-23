^

Sports

Ex-FEU rookie standout Pre now a Fighting Maroon

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 2:44pm
Ex-FEU rookie standout Pre now a Fighting Maroon
Veejay Pre is joining the UP Fighting Maroons.
(UP-OASD)

MANILA, Philippines — Veejay Pre is heading to Diliman.

The UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year has transferred to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, the UP-Office of Athletics and Sports Development announced Friday.

Pre, who exited the Far Eastern University Tamaraws earlier this week, found a new home with UP, which recently lost forwards Francis Lopez and Aldous Torculas. 

The skilled forward will sit out UAAP Season 88 and will lose two of his playing years. 

"We know naman yung kayang gawin ni Veejay. Magiging malaking tulong siya sa atin with his all-around game," UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said. 

A source, who asked not to be quoted, earlier said that UP “never” had a talk with Pre and his family before his departure. 

But the UP-OASD, in its statement, said they made a “late push” for Pre. 

"What's fortunate about all this is that hindi naman tayo nandun when reports and rumors began. We respected FEU, and kinausap lang natin si Veejay nung nakapag-decide at nakapagpaalam na siya sa FEU," UP-OASD director Bo Perasol said. 

Pre, the clear-cut top rookie last season, averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his first year in college.

Pre, on Wednesday, said that he is leaving the Tamaraws' lair as he "chose to heed" his family's wisdom and concerns. 

The Tamaraws on Thursday said they are moving on from the Pre saga, saying they are focused on who is in the team.

UP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
WBC No. 2 superfeatherweight Mark Magsayo is booked to fight a 10-rounder on the undercard of the main event featuring WBC...
Sports
fbtw
Final buzzer for Chua

Final buzzer for Chua

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Before the second game between Magnolia and Meralco at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last week, the PBA paid tribute to the late...
Sports
fbtw
SGA wins season MVP award

SGA wins season MVP award

15 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season on...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets confirm Adelman as permanent head coach

Nuggets confirm Adelman as permanent head coach

7 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets confirmed David Adelman as the franchise's new head coach following the team's elimination from...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX eyes sixth straight win

NLEX eyes sixth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s been a well-oiled run so far for NLEX, which has racked up five straight victories after an opening stumble, very...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

3 hours ago
Newly crowned NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an imposing 118-103 win over...
Sports
fbtw
SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has struck a partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to make a program...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan breaks slump, shares lead in Mexico Open with 68

Pagdanganan breaks slump, shares lead in Mexico Open with 68

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Without the presence of the LPGA Tour's biggest stars, Bianca Pagdanganan seized the spotlight at the Mexico Riviera Maya...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan in four-way tie for lead at LPGA Mexico tourney opener

Pagdanganan in four-way tie for lead at LPGA Mexico tourney opener

5 hours ago
Filipina Olympian Bianca Pagdanganan grabbed a share of the first round lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Playa del...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with