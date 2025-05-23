Gandler re-signs with Cignal, eyes PVL title

MANILA, Philippines — Vanie Gandler is staying a Cignal HD Spiker.

The 24-year-old Gandler signed a long-term contract extension with her PVL team Friday at the Cignal Office in Mandaluyong, keeping the former Ateneo stalwart locked in.

“I'm very grateful, of course, that I was given this opportunity. Cignal has helped me grow a lot the past few years. I'm excited to grow even more and learn more under my coaches and alongside them,” Gandler said in an interview.

Gandler had a breakout PVL All-Filipino Conference, finishing eighth in scoring with 163 total points.

She was one of the key players of the squad who finished the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss record.

But they eventually fell in the qualifying round against the Galeries Tower and came up short in the play-in tournament.

“I'm very excited, of course, because the first two years were just my rookie years in the PVL. There's so much more coming my way. With the rebuilding of Cignal, I'm very excited to be a part of that,” Gandler said.

“I have so much faith and confidence in my team. Together, we will excel.”

And now that she is signed to a fresh contract, Gandler and the rest of the team are setting their sights on the championship.

“My goal moving forward is to really win the championship. It's something CIGO has been eyeing for many years now. We've almost made it, but not quite,” she said.

“Hopefully, with hard work and patience, we'll finally reach our goal.”