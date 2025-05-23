^

Sports

Gandler re-signs with Cignal, eyes PVL title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 5:31pm
Gandler re-signs with Cignal, eyes PVL title
Vanie Gandler (middle) has signed a contract extension with the Cignal HD Spikers.
(CIGNAL TV)

MANILA, Philippines — Vanie Gandler is staying a Cignal HD Spiker. 

The 24-year-old Gandler signed a long-term contract extension with her PVL team Friday at the Cignal Office in Mandaluyong, keeping the former Ateneo stalwart locked in. 

“I'm very grateful, of course, that I was given this opportunity. Cignal has helped me grow a lot the past few years. I'm excited to grow even more and learn more under my coaches and alongside them,” Gandler said in an interview. 

Gandler had a breakout PVL All-Filipino Conference, finishing eighth in scoring with 163 total points.

She was one of the key players of the squad who finished the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss record. 

But they eventually fell in the qualifying round against the Galeries Tower and came up short in the play-in tournament. 

“I'm very excited, of course, because the first two years were just my rookie years in the PVL. There's so much more coming my way. With the rebuilding of Cignal, I'm very excited to be a part of that,” Gandler said. 

“I have so much faith and confidence in my team. Together, we will excel.”

And now that she is signed to a fresh contract, Gandler and the rest of the team are setting their sights on the championship. 

“My goal moving forward is to really win the championship. It's something CIGO has been eyeing for many years now. We've almost made it, but not quite,” she said.

“Hopefully, with hard work and patience, we'll finally reach our goal.”

CIGNAL HD SPIKERS

PVL

VANIE GANDLER

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-0 lead over Minnesota

6 hours ago
Newly crowned NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an imposing 118-103 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

Magsayo fights on Manny undercard

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
WBC No. 2 superfeatherweight Mark Magsayo is booked to fight a 10-rounder on the undercard of the main event featuring WBC...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX eyes sixth straight win

NLEX eyes sixth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It’s been a well-oiled run so far for NLEX, which has racked up five straight victories after an opening stumble, very...
Sports
fbtw
Final buzzer for Chua

Final buzzer for Chua

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Before the second game between Magnolia and Meralco at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last week, the PBA paid tribute to the late...
Sports
fbtw
Gavina braces for challenge as UE Red Warriors coach

Gavina braces for challenge as UE Red Warriors coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
It has been more than a decade since the University of the East Red Warriors made the UAAP Final Four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagunsan, Ramos stay in hunt in Phuket

Pagunsan, Ramos stay in hunt in Phuket

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Former Asian Tour No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan emerged as the top Filipino contender after a rain-delayed first round of the Phuket...
Sports
fbtw
Eala to debut in French Open campaign vs Colombian

Eala to debut in French Open campaign vs Colombian

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
 Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will finally be making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam this weekend,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

MPBL: San Juan routs Bacolod; Pasay, Mindoro win

6 hours ago
The San Juan Knights pulled away from the Bacolod Slashers after three quarters before cruising to an 83-77 victory and sharing...
Sports
fbtw
SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has struck a partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to make a program...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with