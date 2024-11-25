^

New Zealand win vs Chinese Taipei seals Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup entry

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 5:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — Now it can be told.

Gilas Pilipinas formally punched its ticket to the FIBA Asia Cup next year in Saudi Arabia – with a little help from New Zealand.

The Tall Blacks drubbed Chinese Taipei, 81-64, in their FIBA Asia Qualifiers match at the Wolfbrook Arena on Monday. 

With the Philippines holding an undefeated 4-0 slate in Group B play — stunning New Zealand last Thursday, 93-89, and dominating Hong Kong last Sunday, 93-54 in their third window clashes — it is assured of at least a top-two finish even if they lose both games in next year’s February window.

Only the top two teams of the group will earn a ticket to the continental meet set in Saudi Arabia next year.

FIBA said the Philippines is among the highest-scoring teams in the world with 96.5 points per game, second only to Australia’s 97.5.

New Zealand rose to 3-1 in the group stages, while Chinese Taipei dropped to 1-3. Hong Kong finished the November window winless through four games. 

The Kiwis’ Sam Waardenburg waxed hot with 16 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists. Shea Ili added 12 points, while Tom Vodanovich had 11. 

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Tall Blacks, going out of the gates with a 23-6 first quarter. 

Chinese Taipei stormed back and cut the lead to five, 32-37, entering halftime and even inched to just one point, 47-48, in the third quarter after a layup by Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga.

However, New Zealand regained its flow in the final canto, unleashing an 11-0 run capped by a Vodanovich layup to push the lead to 12, 59-47.

Shih Hsuan Su halted the run with a layup of his own, 49-59, but a 9-3 mini-run capped by Waardenburg kept Chinese Taipei at bay, 68-52.

New Zealand, though, continued to answer any runs by the away team to grab the win.

Gadiaga led Chinese Taipei with 14 points and three rebounds. 

