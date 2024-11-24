^

Sports

Gilas dominates Hong Kong to sweep group in FIBA Asia Qualifers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 9:32pm
Gilas dominates Hong Kong to sweep group in FIBA Asia Qualifers
Carl Tamayo reacts after scoring during Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA Asia Qualifiers match against Hong Kong at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 24.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas inched closer to the FIBA Asia Cup next year after sweeping Group B following a 93-54 drubbing of Hong Kong.

Gilas thus finished the February and November windows undefeated through four games to enhance its bid for next year’s continental tourney in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Five Filipinos scored in double digits led by Carl Tamayo, who top-scored for the team with 16 points, and had five rebounds and an assist. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep.

June Mar Fajardo contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, while Justin Brownlee finished with 13 markers, three boards and three dimes. Kai Sotto recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds, while CJ Perez chipped in 10 markers.

With Hong Kong trailing by just nine, 38-47, in the third quarter after a trey by Leung Shiu Wah, Gilas started to erupt.

A 7-0 Philippine run capped by a triple by Scottie Thompson pushed the lead to 16, 54-38, before a pair of free throws by Yiu Pong Yip halted the blitz.

The Nationals, though, retaliated with a backbreaking 13-0 salvo that broke the game wide open, 67-40, which was only broken by a last-second trey by Oliver Xu.

Gilas kept their foot on the gas pedal in the fourth, outscoring 26 to 11 as the lead continued to grow. The 39-point advantage at the end was the game's largest.

Shiu Wah Leung and Xu had 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the visiting team.

The Philippines connected on 39 of their 81 shot attempts, good for 48.1%. Hong Kong made 20 of their 65 shots.

“We didn’t play a real great first half. It was a struggle for us in the first half, they were getting open threes and shooting them. That was a concern we have, obviously, over this window because we’ve been giving up a lot of 3-point shots,” Gilas head coach Tim Cone said.

“Second half, I felt we came out and we got to the shooters a little better, we scrambled a little bit more… Offensively, we moved the ball a lot better in the second half. I think we only had nine assists in the first half and we had 15 in the second half. When the ball moves, I think everybody feels like they’re involved and that carries over to the defensive side as well. And, we started defending better,” he added.

It is a repeat of what happened in the first window, when the Nationals, back in February, won 94-64 against Hong Kong.

Last Thursday, November 21, the Philippines stunned New Zealand – the first time they triumphed against the country in five games.

Hong Kong ended the group stage without a win in four games. New Zealand and Chinese Taipei will still battle on Monday in Christchurch.

While they finished the second window still with a 4-0 slate, the Filipinos will still need New Zealand to defeat Chinese Taipei on Monda to formalize their entry to the FIBA Asia Cup.

Currently, New Zealand has a 2-1 win-loss slate, while Chinese Taipei is at 1-2.

The top two teams of each group will have a direct qualification to the Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia next year.

CARL TAMAYO

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Falcons live on, thwart Blue Eagles to force playoff for last semis slot

Falcons live on, thwart Blue Eagles to force playoff for last semis slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Still alive.
Sports
fbtw
Chua&rsquo;s magic is back

Chua’s magic is back

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
It took over a year before PBA vice chairman Alfrancis Chua agreed to reprise his role as Gilas team manager and with the...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua, St. Benilde barge into NCAA finals

Mapua, St. Benilde barge into NCAA finals

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Mapua captain Clint Escamis has made known to everyone that he only wants one thing – win the NCAA senior basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons drag Warriors into knockout match

Falcons drag Warriors into knockout match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Adamson took care of business against Ateneo, 69-55, and dragged University of the East into a playoff for the last semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Tigresses, Lady Falcons build momentum with wins

Semis-bound Tigresses, Lady Falcons build momentum with wins

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of Santo Tomas and Adamson are heading into the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball semifinals on a high after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

10 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 31 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 125-119...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI TCC Match Play to feature intriguing clashes

ICTSI TCC Match Play to feature intriguing clashes

10 hours ago
If form charts hold true, the top-ranked players should make quick work of their lower-seeded counterparts in the opening...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Despite “a year of adversity,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said that there are no regrets for the Blue Eagles’...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic hires old rival and fellow 'game-changer' Murray as coach

Djokovic hires old rival and fellow 'game-changer' Murray as coach

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic announced that his retired long-time rival Andy Murray is joining the 24-time Grand Slam-winning player's coaching...
Sports
fbtw
Past irrelevant for Falcons in KO game vs Red Warriors

Past irrelevant for Falcons in KO game vs Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Everything is now out the window for the Adamson Soaring Falcons, as they aim to make it to the Final Four of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with