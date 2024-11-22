Falcons fight for survival, eye playoff for last semis spot

Games Saturday (Filoil EcOil Centre)

8 a.m. - NU vs FEU (women)

10 a.m. - DLSU vs UST (women)

12 p.m. - AdU vs Ateneo (women)

2 p.m. - UP vs UE (women)

5:30 p.m. - AdU vs Ateneo (men)

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson fights for its dear life against also-ran Ateneo with no more cards to play in a bid to force a knockout playoff with the University of the East for the last Final Four ticket in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 5:30 p.m. for the final match of the two-round eliminations to determine the Falcons’ fate of either staying in contention or getting the boot right there and then.

Sporting a 5-8 slate, Adamson with a win could drag UE (6-8) to a knockout setto for the last semifinal seat up for grabs along with La Salle (12-2), University of the Philippines (11-3) and Santo Tomas (7-7).

A loss would slam the door on any hopes left on the Falcons and give the Warriors the coveted semifinal appearance for the first time in 14 years.

“Ang reminder lang namin is to take advantage of the opportunity given to us,” said coach Nash Racela as Adamson, despite a roller coaster campaign, still holds its own fate.

Adamson stayed alive following UE’s 77-67 loss to UP last Wednesday for the former’s fifth straight loss. A Warriors win in that match could have sealed the last spot and eliminated the Falcons outright.

And the dribblers from San Marcelino are out to pounce on that new-found blessing.

“At this point, tatlo na ‘yung na-out. For us, wag lang sayangin itong chance. Dapat, ‘di kami madale sa effort. The desire to win has to be there,” added Racela.

That, however, would be easier said than done especially against the Blue Eagles with no pressure on their backs other than a good morale-boosting win heading to the next season after a dismal campaign.

Ateneo back in the first round beat Adamson, 60-51, to snap a winless 0-3 start and it’s out to spoil the party once again to somehow have a graceful exit after the fall of its dynasty marked by six straight finals appearances and four championships under Tab Baldwin.