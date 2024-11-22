Uy, Monsalve waver but stay in TLPGA Tour card hunt

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy and Marvi Monsalve encountered tough conditions in the second round of the TLPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, posting identical four-over 76s at the Suncity Golf Club in Hsinchu County, Taiwan on Wednesday, which threatened their bids for coveted LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) cards.

Despite promising starts, Uy and Monsalve found the going significantly tougher on the challenging layout. Uy managed a pair of 38s, highlighted by a lone birdie, for a two-round total of 148, slipping from joint seventh to a share of 16th.

Monsalve turned in a 39-37 effort, also marked by a single birdie, for a 149 aggregate, dropping from tied 14th to a share of 21st.

With only the Top 20 finishers securing Tour cards for next season, Uy and Monsalve are banking on strong final-round performances to clinch their spots.

Competition remains fierce, with numerous contenders jostling for the limited slots. While Uy and Monsalve cling to contention, others from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour face steeper odds.

Jiwon Lee, after opening with a 74, struggled to a second-round 78, dropping to joint 36th with a 152 total, three strokes off the projected cutoff. Kayla Nocum improved with a 76 following a 77 but is still far back at 153 in a tie for 45th.

Florence Bisera, unable to replicate her 75 start, stumbled to an 80, sitting at 155 in a share of 64th. Meanwhile, Mafy Singson endured a tough day, carding an 84 after a 76, falling to tied 86th at 160.

Thanaporn Palitwanon of Thailand grabbed the lead despite a 73 as she assembled a 143 to lead Chia-Wen Tai and Joy Chou by one after the Taiwanese pooled 144s after a 71 and 73, respectively.

First round leader Hinata Osad waveredwtih a 78 after a 69, falling to a share of 10th at 147 but well within the target spot.