Suzuki, Lee top Southwoods tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup concluded on a high note, cementing its reputation as one of Manila Southwoods’ most prestigious events. With over 500 participants and record-setting performances, the flagship tournament delivered thrilling competition and dazzling prizes.

On the course, Shinichi Suzuki and Sang Jin Lee stood out with the former clinching the low gross title with a 67, and the latter securing the low gross crown with 38 points.

Adam Lopez and Enrique Gonzalez were also big winners, driving home brand-new cars during the grand raffle draw. Lopez won a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G, while Gonzalez claimed a Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT (2025). Another lucky winner, Richard Santos, secured an all-expenses-paid seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two, complete with airfare, courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel.

These top prizes, initially reserved for hole-in-one feats, were raffled off after no golfer managed an ace during the three-day event.