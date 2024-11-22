Clamping down on floppers

Floppers, beware. The PBA is on the warpath against exaggerated movement offensively or defensively in a no-contact or inconsequential situation to try to sell a foul. In 2022, the PBA cracked down on flopping by adding a penalty of a technical free throw aside from an escalated fine structure designed to put a hole in a player’s pocket. However, the definition of a technical foul was non-unsportsmanlike.

This coming Commissioner’s Cup, the PBA has redefined the technical foul for a flop as unsportsmanlike, meaning it will count in the tally to determine ejection. PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro points out that if a player commits a flagrant one and a technical foul for a second motion, a flop will result in disqualification under the rule of accumulation. For instance, three technical fouls will merit an ejection or two technical fouls plus a flagrant one will result in disqualification.

The unsportsmanlike technical foul for a flop will result in one free throw and isn’t considered a personal foul. Castro notes that in the recent Governors’ Cup Finals, TNT’s Rey Nambatac was called for a flop but it was challenged by coach Chot Reyes. The challenge was successful and the call, rescinded. It was the only successful challenge of six during the Finals. However, in the course of review, the referees found that there was a blocking foul. Since the challenge was on the flop, the review was only on what was challenged. Under the rules, if an infraction is spotted in the process of reviewing a challenge, it will be ignored. But Castro says in the technical committee meeting with PBA coaches last Friday, it was proposed that like in the NBA, if an unrelated violation is noticed in the course of a review of a challenge, the call will be made.

Present in the coaches meeting were Rain or Shine’s Yeng Guiao, TNT’s Sandy Arespacochaga, Terrafirma’s Raymond Gavieres, NLEX’ Adonis Tierra, Converge’s Franco Atienza, Phoenix’ Jamike Jarin, Magnolia’s Alvin Patrimonio, Barangay Ginebra’s Kirk Collier, Meralco’s Luigi Trillo and NorthPort’s Mike Oliver.

As in the previous rule, a fine of P3,000 will be slapped for the first flop, P6,000 for the second, P12,000 for the third, P24,000 for the fourth, P48,000 for the fifth and for the sixth and subsequent offenses, the amounts are doubled.

In the NBA, referees call flops using the STEM guideline of secondary, theatrical, exaggerated and movement. “The vast majority of plays that we think are enhancements or embellishments will still be no-calls,” said NBA senior vice president of referee development and training Monty McCutchen. “But we want to get rid of the egregious, overt, over-the-top examples.” STEM means a flop will be called for secondary reactions to market a contact, theatrical antics or overacting, exaggerated gestures like falling while screaming to call attention as if someone got hit by a Manny Pacquiao left hook or unnecessary movement like flailing, reeling or rolling.