Rikuya Hoshino's ascension delivers more cheers for Japanese golf

Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 4:23pm
Rikuya Hoshino.
Getty Images

Rikuya Hoshino has given Japanese golf another reason to celebrate after he secured a prized PGA Tour card for 2025 following the conclusion of the DP World Tour season in Dubai over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Hoshino, who won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters earlier this year in addition to six other top-10s, finished an impressive ninth in the DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking to secure dual membership on both circuits. He will now join compatriots Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune and Kaito Onishi on the PGA Tour next season.

“Just by making it to the stage of playing on the PGA Tour has been my goal since I started playing golf, so it is really exciting,” said Hoshino.

Hisatsune, 22, was the first Japanese golfer to benefit from the advent of a career pathway created on the DP World Tour following its Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour where among others, the partnership rewards the leading 10 non-exempt players with opportunities to earn dual memberships. Hisatsune has safely kept his PGA Tour card for next season after registering one top-10 and five top-25s in his rookie campaign.

Another upcoming Japanese golfer, 26-year-old Kaito Onishi, will also go toe-to-toe with the world’s best players in 2025 after securing his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top-30 of the Korn Ferry Tour this year, following one victory and two top-10s.

The achievements by Hoshino, Onishi and Hisatsune will reinforce the growing strength of the game in Japan, which continues to be spearheaded by Hideki Matsuyama. The 2021 Masters champion cemented his stature as one of the best ever Asian golfers after earning his ninth and 10th PGA Tour career titles with triumphs at The Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Championship this year. Matsuyama, the World No. 7, is now the winningest Asian on the PGA Tour.

Japan Golf Tour No. 1 Kensei Hirata, who has won four times on his home circuit in 2024, could put the bow for Japanese golf if he can finish amongst the top-5 and ties at the PGA Tour Final Stage of Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry next month.

Hoshino has been a commanding presence on the Japan Golf Tour for much of his career following six wins in eight years as a professional. He added his first DP World Tour title at this year’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, after beginning the season with back-to-back runner-up finishes in Australia last fall.

Citing Tiger Woods as the reason he pursued golf as a career, Hoshino is now looking forward to joining his countrymen on the PGA Tour and has established some goals to pursue in America. 

“First, I hope to retain my PGA Tour card for the following year, and if possible, to win a tournament. But most importantly, I just want to make sure I play consistently throughout the entire season and make sure I extend my status,” he said.

