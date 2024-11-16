^

Filipino gamers seek payback in NBA2K Invitational

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 3:16pm
From left: LGE Agila players Miguel Hubillar and Isaiah Alindada, and LGE Eagles players Clark Banzon and Julian Mallillin.
NBA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA 2K League Asia-Pacific (APAC) Invitational returned for its second consecutive year in the Philippines with an offline event at the Music Hall in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City on Saturday.

Presented by Cignal, four teams, two from the Philippines and two from Australia and New Zealand, are to compete in the best-of-three semifinals on Saturday, November 16, with the grand finals slated on Sunday, November 17.

For the Philippine semifinals, it is a civil war for Laus Group Esports (LGE), as the LGE Eagles will face off against the LGE Agila in a rematch of the Philippine invitational finals; while defending champions No Way Out will be up against fellow Oceania contender Team Lock Up.

With last year's loss against No Way Out still fresh in their minds, LGE Agila players Miguel Hubillar and Isaiah Alindada hope to finish the weekend with the Invitational crown. Last year's Invitational saw both players, under the banner of then LGE 45ers, defeat No Way Out, only to absorb elimination at the hands of the same squad the day after when Aegis Indonesia suffered health and safety issues that gave No Way Out a second life and eventually the Invitational crown.

"The day before, nung natalo namin Australia, inalis na namin sila sa isip namin. That night we were focused on Indonesia, tapos ayun the next day, nalaman namin na hindi na Indonesia and bumalik yung Australia medyo na disappoint kami. Pero wala eh, it's part of the game," said Hubillar.

If LGE Agila overcomes LGE Eagles tomorrow, Hubillar hopes they will face defending champions No Way Out again in the grand finals as he would get the chance to avenge last year's loss.

Hubillar added, "I want to face No Way Out again, and I want to prove a point sa kanila. Gusto ko silang balikan, nasa akin pa rin yung pagkatalo last year and gusto ko mare-live na natalo ko sila."

It was the same for Hubillar's teammate Alindada, as well as fellow LGE Eagles Clark Banzon and Julian Mallillin but for different reasons.

For Alindada and Mallillin, they hope to face No Way Out to be able to test their skills against professional NBA 2K League players Harry Spierings and Solomona Faitaua-Nanai.

"Just having the chance to face-off against the NBA 2K League players means a lot because we want to show everyone that we belong and we can keep up," said Mallillin.

Aside from that, Banzon hopes for a match-up against No Way Out in the finals as it would decide which players would make history as two-time APAC Invitational champions.

"We won it before and No Way Out won last year. Whoever wins, it's gonna be the first two-time APAC champion so it's going to mean more," said Banzon.

The two-day NBA 2K League APAC Invitational is under way at the Music Hall in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

