^

Sports

Tanquingcen reunites with Uichico at NLEX's coaching staff

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 10:30am
Tanquingcen reunites with Uichico at NLEX's coaching staff
Siot Tanquingcen heads to the NLEX Road Warriors bench.
Facebook / NLEX Road Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- A familiar tandem will be reuniting on the bench.

The NLEX Road Warriors tapped champion coach Siot Tanquingcen as their new assistant coach, reuniting with head coach Jong Uichico.

“After 21 years, Coach Jong Uichico will again work with Siot Tanquingcen as NRW's newest assistant coach,” the Road Warriors posted on Facebook.

“The NLEX Road Warriors are ready for the PBA Commissioner's Cup with this legendary duo reunited on the sidelines!” the squad added.

The two tacticians won several championships together during the time they were together at San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

They won three for the Beermen and one for the Gin Kings.

As head coach, Tanquingcen won three PBA championships – two for Ginebra and one for San Miguel. He was also named as the PBA Coach of the Year during the 2004-05 season.

Uichico, for his part, has won nine total championships in the PBA.

The arrival of Tanquingcen, who is also an assistant for the National University Bulldogs, is expected to boost NLEX, which crashed out of the quarterfinal round of the recently-concluded Governors’ Cup.

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

SIOT TANQUINGCEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Brahmans extend run

12 hours ago
University of Batangas pulled off a five-set thriller over defending men’s champion Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Cone ecstatic to have &lsquo;great equalizer&rsquo; Thompson back for Gilas

Cone ecstatic to have ‘great equalizer’ Thompson back for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Having Scottie Thompson back for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will be a huge boost for Gilas Pilipinas, head coach Tim Cone...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz pummels Rublev; Ruud loses

Alcaraz pummels Rublev; Ruud loses

12 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz opened his account at the ATP Finals on Wednesday with an entertaining 6-3, 7-6 (10/8) win over Andrey Rublev,...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario climbs to joint 9th

Del Rosario climbs to joint 9th

12 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario heated up with a 69 yesterday, countering Mikha Fortuna’s cooled-off 73 as the Epson Tour veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Another milestone for Wemby

Another milestone for Wemby

12 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game when the 20-year-old Frenchman led the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Akil powers Bolts to 2nd EASL win

Akil powers Bolts to 2nd EASL win

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
New import Akil Mitchell provided the main power source as Meralco nipped Korean champ Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, for its second...
Sports
fbtw
Cone wants Kouame to be Gilas regular

Cone wants Kouame to be Gilas regular

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
While Justin Brownlee is the main naturalized player, coach Tim Cone would prefer to have backup Ange Kouame in every Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino erupts for 27, Choco Mucho triumphs

Tolentino erupts for 27, Choco Mucho triumphs

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
On her return from a long absence, Choco Mucho star Kat Tolentino made sure everybody noticed.
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Bandala, Gonzaga

Eyes on Bandala, Gonzaga

12 hours ago
Pete Bandala and Ayl Gonzaga are set to showcase their skills and talent as they go for a double-title run in the Dipolog...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with