Tanquingcen reunites with Uichico at NLEX's coaching staff

MANILA, Philippines -- A familiar tandem will be reuniting on the bench.

The NLEX Road Warriors tapped champion coach Siot Tanquingcen as their new assistant coach, reuniting with head coach Jong Uichico.

“After 21 years, Coach Jong Uichico will again work with Siot Tanquingcen as NRW's newest assistant coach,” the Road Warriors posted on Facebook.

“The NLEX Road Warriors are ready for the PBA Commissioner's Cup with this legendary duo reunited on the sidelines!” the squad added.

The two tacticians won several championships together during the time they were together at San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

They won three for the Beermen and one for the Gin Kings.

As head coach, Tanquingcen won three PBA championships – two for Ginebra and one for San Miguel. He was also named as the PBA Coach of the Year during the 2004-05 season.

Uichico, for his part, has won nine total championships in the PBA.

The arrival of Tanquingcen, who is also an assistant for the National University Bulldogs, is expected to boost NLEX, which crashed out of the quarterfinal round of the recently-concluded Governors’ Cup.