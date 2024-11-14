All systems go for Nic Jorge 3x3 CupÂ 

All systems go for Nic Jorge 3x3 Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 Cup will be held from November 23-24 at the Palaruang Batang Lambak-Sta. Elena in Marikina Riverpark, Marikina City.

There will be four divisions to be contested in the male side, while one will be held for woman cagers.

The winner in each category will represent the National Capital Region in the Regional Finals.

Competitions are to held for the (male) 18-Under (born 2006), 16-U (born 2008), 14-U (born 2010), and 12- U (born 2012).

Women born in 2005 can join the 19-U side of this tournament sponsored by Milo.

Interested teams and parties may call 83719724 or message the organizer through facebook: BEST Center Sports Inc. (https://www.facebook.com/BESTCENTERSPORTS/)

The event is being held in honor of the late national coach and youth sports advocate Nicanor Jorge, founder of the BEST Center that pioneered scientific sports clinics in the country.