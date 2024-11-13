^

EASL: Bolts rally to escape Busan KCC; Beermen routed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 11:15pm
Meralco's Akil Mitchell (25)
MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts stormed from double digits down and squeaked past the Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, in the East Asia Super League action Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

A game-winning free throw by import Akil Mitchell completed the tough, grind-it-out victory for the Bolts, who rose to 2-1 in the season, while keeping the Korean team winless in two games thus far.

Mitchell had a massive double-double of 33 points and 22 rebounds to go with four assists. David Kennedy added 14 markers.

With the game tied at 80, the 6-foot-9 Mitchell was fouled on the loose ball with 6.4 seconds remaining.

He made the first one and missed the second one, putting Meralco ahead.

Busan had the chance to win it, but nothing materialized.

After trailing by double digits as early as the first half, the Bolts were able to keep in step in the second half.

They trailed by nine, 63-72, after a Leon Williams tip with 8:07 remaining.

An eight-point lead was maintained by Busan after a 3-pointer by Lee Geunwhi, 75-67, but eight straight points by Meralco, capped by Mitchell’s and-one play, tied the game up with 3:25 left.

Heo Ung, though, broke the ice with 2:12 to go after a triple to make it a 78-75 contest.

Mitchell and Williams traded shots, before Bong Quinto’s triple tied the game up at 80.

Heo had a good 3-pointer but could not connect on the other end, setting up Mitchell’s game-winning free throw.

Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome and Quinto had eight points apiece for Meralco.

Deonte Burton finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for Busan before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Lee added 14 markers.

Earlier in the day, the San Miguel Beermen absorbed a 101-85 beating at the hands of the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

Alec Brown had 27 points for the Pilots, while Lu Chun-Hsiang and Treveon Graham had 25 apiece.

Taoyuan, who is now undefeated through two games in the season, made 14-of-33 from beyond the arc.

Quincy Miller paced San Miguel with 32 points, while Don Trollano had 13 for the Beermen, who dropped to 0-2.

abtest
