Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas may be without two key big men for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

According to Gilas officials, both AJ Edu and Kai Sotto are doubtful for the November games against Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Sotto is currently “in the middle” of concussion protocols, team manager Richard del Rosario said, following an injury that he sustained in the Japan B.League.

“He's here in the country right now. He's in the middle of protocols. Six steps to be taken. He's now in his third step. It's not as easy as going into the next step right away. After one step, there's an observation period,” del Rosario told reporters on Wednesday.

“Before you go to the next step, the doctor has to see him and clear him to play before he gets to the court. Considering everything, if he passes all those steps, by the time we play New Zealand, then he can play. And he can even practice days before that,” he added.

“But, of course, primary consideration is health so we want to make sure he's healthy to step back on the court.”

The 7-foot-3 Sotto has been a key guy for Gilas.

His versatility, as well as his height and length, have been a huge boost for the Philippines squad that participated in the FIBA World Cup last year and won a game against Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

However, Sotto has been hit by injuries in the past.

The same goes for Edu, who suffered a knee injury in his last game in Japan.

“Right now, we are in communication with the medical team of AJ in the B. League and he needs to undergo strengthening with his knee. As you all know, AJ has a long history of injuries. He’s arriving today and then we will make our assessment with our trainers, our own trainers and medical staff, and see from there,” del Rosario said.

“It depends on his recovery if he will be available for the window. It’s unfortunate because the injury happened just days before coming into this window but we are still hopeful that he can recover in time and we can only see that once he arrives in the country,” he added.

But with these, del Rosario said that they will be taking a cautious approach for both Edu and Sotto, whom he described as “the future of Philippine basketball.”

“We're not only preparing them this window, but for the future windows as well.”

Aside from the two, Jamie Malonzo will miss the window as he continues to work his way back from calf injury.

Gilas will face New Zealand on November 21, while they will take on Hong Kong three days after. Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Edu, Sotto and Malonzo are included in the 15-man pool of Gilas, which also includes Japeth Aguilar, Mason Amos, June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftqana, CJ Perez, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, Scottie Thompson and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.