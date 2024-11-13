Ex-UP coach Ricky Dandan, 61

^

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 6:55pm
Ricky Dandan has tendered his resignation as Columbian Dyip coach, saying he wants to concentrate helping the UP Maroons contend for the crown in the coming UAAP season.

MANILA, Philippines — Former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons head coach Ricky Dandan has passed away. He was 61.

The UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (UP-OASD) confirmed Dandan’s death. 

“Salamat sa #LabanUP, coach Ricky Dandan. We will continue to #UPFight to the finish, just like you always taught us,” the UP-OASD posted on Facebook. 

UP-OASD director Bo Perasol also posted about Dandan’s demise. 

“Rest in peace, tol. A true and loyal friend Coach Ricky Dandan,” he said. 

Dandan previously played for the Fighting Maroons under coach Joe Lipa.

He then served as the head coach of his alma mater for a couple years until he resigned in 2013.

He coached the Columbian Dyip in the 2017-18 season, then he coached the Bataan Risers in the MPBL. 

His last coaching stint was an assistant coach for the Maroons under Perasol. 

