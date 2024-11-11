Paulino strikes swimming gold in National Para Games opener

MANILA, Philippines — One of the goals of the Philippine National Para Games (PNPG) is for the country to discover future national team members.

It may have found one in 20-year-old Christian Benedict Paulino.

Paulino, 20, delivered swimming’s first gold medal by ruling the men’s 400-meter freestyle for S6 and S7 class by clocking six minutes and 55.61 seconds at the start of the PNPG at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool.

Interestingly, Paulino competed in the same class where the country’s top swimmer and Paralympian Ernie Gawilan has won various gold medals in the ASEAN and Asian Para Games.

“Same class din po kami ni sir Ernie,” said Paulino, a native of Sampaloc, Manila who is representing Quezon City.

“Sana makapasok ako sa national team,” he added.

Gary Bejino, also a veteran internationalist, bared his fangs and ruled the men’s 50m butterfly for S6 and S7 in 34.18 seconds.

Also splashing their way to gold were Bea Roble (women’s 400m freestyle S6 and S7) and Justine Oliveros (men’s 400m freestyle S8, S9 and S10) in this five-day meet bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission.

National coach Tony Ong said he’s happy with what he saw.

“Meron tayong nakita na mga youth na pwede natin maisama sa list going to the Asian Youth Games,” he said.