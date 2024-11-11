^

Sports

Paulino strikes swimming gold in National Para Games opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 4:07pm
Paulino strikes swimming gold in National Para Games opener

MANILA, Philippines — One of the goals of the Philippine National Para Games (PNPG) is for the country to discover future national team members.

It may have found one in 20-year-old Christian Benedict Paulino.

Paulino, 20, delivered swimming’s first gold medal by ruling the men’s 400-meter freestyle for S6 and S7 class by clocking six minutes and 55.61 seconds at the start of the PNPG at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool.

Interestingly, Paulino competed in the same class where the country’s top swimmer and Paralympian Ernie Gawilan has won various gold medals in the ASEAN and Asian Para Games.

“Same class din po kami ni sir Ernie,” said Paulino, a native of Sampaloc, Manila who is representing Quezon City.

“Sana makapasok ako sa national team,” he added.

Gary Bejino, also a veteran internationalist, bared his fangs and ruled the men’s 50m butterfly for S6 and S7 in 34.18 seconds.

Also splashing their way to gold were Bea Roble (women’s 400m freestyle S6 and S7) and Justine Oliveros (men’s 400m freestyle S8, S9 and S10) in this five-day meet bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission.

National coach Tony Ong said he’s happy with what he saw.

“Meron tayong nakita na mga youth na pwede natin maisama sa list going to the Asian Youth Games,” he said.

vuukle comment

PARA GAMES

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
MVP cites first-time champions

MVP cites first-time champions

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes said a highlight of the Tropa’s celebration after clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

17 hours ago
After undertaking several rehabilitation efforts on the golf course and upgrading facilities at the clubhouse, Forest Hills...
Sports
fbtw
Eckroat captures US PGA World Wide Technology crown

Eckroat captures US PGA World Wide Technology crown

8 hours ago
Austin Eckroat fired a nine-under-par 63 in Sunday's final round to win the US PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Back-to-back champion National U booked a finals return in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NCAA Player of the Week Escamis proves mettle for red-hot Mapua

NCAA Player of the Week Escamis proves mettle for red-hot Mapua

3 hours ago
Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis proved he is a force to be reckoned with after leading Mapua University to its...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine men's football coach upbeat on ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup bid

Philippine men's football coach upbeat on ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup bid

3 hours ago
Spanish coach Albert Capellas expects a tough battle ahead as the Philippine men's national team aims for a historic triumph...
Sports
fbtw
Rain and real-time data: How F1 teams tackled Brazilian GP conditions

Rain and real-time data: How F1 teams tackled Brazilian GP conditions

By EC Toledo | 3 hours ago
The Brazilian Grand Prix was marred by a heavy downpour, causing multiple crashes and drivers to lose grip. In such conditions,...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

5 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga and Pete Bandala showcased their burgeoning tennis talents as they dominated the Governor’s Cup National...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis

Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis

8 hours ago
Jayson Tatum delivered 31 points and 12 rebounds to spark the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics over Milwaukee, 113-107,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with