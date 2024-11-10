Hopes high for Filipino booters in Asean Championship-Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines -- With the shiny trophy up for grabs in the coming Asean Championship-Mitsubishi Electric Cup on display, Philippine officials expressed confidence with the men’s team’s chances in the region’s showpiece.

“I think with the team we have now and potentially with a few additional players, we have a good chance of going far in the tournament,” said Philippine Football Federation director of national teams Freddy Gonzalez during the Trophy Tour at Glorietta Activity Center.

“We can challenge any team in the region so I think it’s just all about now making sure all the players are healthy coming into the tournament and really focused on each match.”

The trophy is in Manila as part of the drum beating for the Asean tournament that will run from December 8 through January 5. The Pinoy booters are bunched with Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Laos in Group B with the aim of making the semifinals again after failing to get past the group play the last two editions.

“I know if we’ll reach our level, if we perform, if our commitment in every game is there, I have a very good confidence we’ll achieve nice things,” Philippine coach Albert Capellas said.

Capellas, players Patrick Deyto and Simone Rota, Azkals legends Aly Borromeo and Misagh Bahadoran, PFF president John Gutierrez and Gonzalez were the special guests in the main program of the Trophy Tour event.

Prior to the trophy display in Makati, a football clinic was held at Tuloy sa Don Bosco Alabang in the morning.