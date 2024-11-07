^

Farm Fresh pushes for Alohi Robins-Hardy's PVL stint

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 2:21pm
Alohi Robins-Hardy during his stint with the defunct Philippine Superliga.
Philippine Superliga file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh owner Frank Lao on Thursday made a humble plea to the Premier Volleyball League to allow Filipino-American setter Alohi Robins-Hardy to play in the All-Filipino Conference unfolding Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

“After the PVL draft, there was an agreement between me and Mr. Palou that Alohi can play provided that she presents a valid Philippine passport,” said Lao in a statement referring to PVL president Ricky Palou.

“That’s why I was shocked to learn that she can’t play unless she joins the PVL draft. It was really frustrating to know that they will not allow her to compete unless she joins the draft, which will happen next year,” he added.

Lao’s message was conveyed by Farm Fresh team managers Kiara Cruz and CK Kanapi-Daniolco and legal counsel Donn Kapunan in yesterday’s media briefer in San Juan.

But the plea fell on deaf ears as the league decided with finality also yesterday to stick with its earlier statement to have Robins-Hardy undergo the mandatory draft next year for players who haven’t seen action in the league regardless of age.

“Much as we would like Alohi to play, we have rules to follow. Our rules are very clear. Player Alohi must go through the draft,” Palou told The STAR.

Lao said they were also told to get the nod of the majority of its league members for the request to be considered.

But before it could do so, the PVL thumbed down that one too.

Aside from itself and sister company ZUS Coffee, Farm Fresh had obtained the signatures from managers of Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Petro Gazz and Galeries Tower.

In order to be competitive, Farm Fresh went on a recruiting spree, acquiring veterans Rachel Daquis and Jheck Dionela to provide some veteran presence to a young team desperately needing one.

Robins-Hardy would have been icing on that recruiting cake.

“All we want is to be competitive, that’s all,” said Lao. “We know there’s no shortcut to success. That’s why we’re working hard to recruit and develop our team into becoming a title contender.”

“It’s really disappointing because I had to give up my job just to play and provide excitement to volleyball fans here in the Philippines, “ Robins-Hardy, for her part, said.

ALOHI ROBINS-HARDY

FARM FRESH

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
