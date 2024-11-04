^

Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 2:15pm
Pirates resume NCAA semis bid
Lyceum's Greg Cunan.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - LPU vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. - JRU vs AU

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University will try to claw its way back into Final Four contention as it battles a scrappy San Sebastian College in Tuesday’s resumption of NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates have been on a rollercoaster ride and have jumped in and outside the Magic Four most of the season. But a painful 69-68 defeat to the Mapua Cardinals Saturday sent Lyceum sprawling to sixth spot with a 6-8 record.

The Pirates, however, knew there’s still a ray of hope as a triumph over SSC-R in their 11 a.m. duel would rekindle its flickering semis bid.

If the Pirates ended up hurdling the Stags, they would move up at joint fifth with the Letran Knights (7-8) in striking distance with the Emilio Aguinaldo Generals, who have clung on to No. 4 with a 7-7 mark.

SSC-R though isn’t about to fade into the night as it is expected to go all out for a win.

The Stags have fallen to the bottom with a 4-10 mark but remained in the hunt and will continue to do so if they could sweep their last four assignments including this one with the Pirates.

Also fighting for their dear Final Four lives are Jose Rizal U and Arellano U, who face off in their 2:30 p.m. showdown.

The Chiefs own a 5-9 mark while the Bombers possess a 4-10 card, and both can’t afford to lose another game if they want stay in the race.

