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PGFlex Invitational hoops: Letran escapes MCU; La Salle rebounds

Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 3:28pm
PGFlex Invitational hoops: Letran escapes MCU; La Salle rebounds
Guillian Quines of La Salle (left) and Letran's Aaron Levy
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines — Letran pricked the bubble of Manila Central University with a 78-77 squeaker and stormed into the solo lead, while La Salle bounced back through another dazzling shooting display from Agjanti Miller in the PGFlex Invitational 2026 Quintana Cup on Monday, November 9, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With the troika of Aaron Levy, Mark Belmonte and Gabriel Napacena providing the offensive firepower and Santi Romero flashing his defensive clout, the Knights overcame MCU’s valiant challenge to notch their second straight win in as many outings.

With Miller erupting for 30 points spiked by three triples, the Archers outlasted former UCAL champion Olivarez College, 78-76, in another tight contest of the preseason tournament that gathered eight schools, including Team B squads from UAAP and NCAA.

Also barging into the win column was Diliman College, which trounced St. Clare, 89-76, in the tournament backed by Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water, and Akari. 

Levy scattered 19 points, while Belmonte and Napacena added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Although the boyish-looking Romero managed only four points, he finished with four rebounds, one assist, and the extra hustle that delighted his supporters.

The MCU Supremos, who stunned the La Salle Archers, 94-70, two weeks ago, slipped to 2-1 despite the 21-point and 11-rebound performance from Nigerian David Odior.

Apart from Miller, who also had 12 rebounds and two assists, Guillian Quines also sparkled for the Archers with 22 points.

Showing why he is being trumpeted as the next big thing for the Taft-based squad, Miller is leading the way in scoring with 124 points in four games, averaging 31 points per contest.

Coming off a stunning 91-89 win over defending champion University of the Philippines last week, the Olivarez Sea Lions looked set to score another big victory after taking a 63-56 lead going into the final quarter.

But the Archers tightened their defensive screws, limiting the Sea Lions to just 13 points while exploding for 22 points to prevail and even their record to 2-2.

Solomon Kone led the Diliman Blue Dragons with monster effort of 26 points and 20 boards, 9 of them offensively. (Pool story)

UCAL

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