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Immaculada Concepcion spikers book finals berths in UCAL Season 9

Philstar.com
November 11, 2026 | 3:05pm
Immaculada Concepcion spikers book finals berths in UCAL Season 9
Andrea Caparal and Aaron Devesora of the ICC women's and men's teams, respectively
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines — Immaculada Concepcion College inched closer to completing a historic golden double after its women’s and men’s squads advanced to the finals of the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships on Tuesday, November 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

First to clinch a final berth were the Lady Blue Hawks, who gutted out a 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8 victory over a stubborn Centro Escolar University side in a one-game knockout semis showdown that set the tone for ICC’s double celebration for the day.

Equally impressive were the Blue Hawks, who dethroned University of Batangas, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20. Aaron Devesora struck hardest for ICC by firing 22 points on 19 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Not only did the ICC women’s team reach the finals for the third straight season, it also extended its amazing winning streak to 19 games since its breakthrough championships three years ago — thanks immensely to the 22-point performance of Andrea Caparal.

Out to spoil ICC’s ambitious three-peat bid is University of Batangas, which romped to a convincing 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University in a duel between two premier Batangas schools in the event backed by Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water and Akari.

In forging a title rematch, the Lady Brahmans drew inspired game from Stephanie Almaria, who produced 11 points built around seven attacks, three aces and a block.

For the Blue Hawks, they will face the top-seeded LPU-B in the finals after the latter cruised to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 win over the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Dolphins.

This also marks the first time the Pirates will contend for the volleyball title, a milestone they largely attribute to Reed Miciano’s sustained brilliance.

Although Miciano was held to just 15 points this time, his timely hits somehow rubbed off on his teammates, inspiring them to rise and shine, too.

Both finals will be held on Friday, November 13, also at the Paco Arena, with the ICC-UBB tiff set at 12 p.m., while the ICC-LPU duel is at 2 p.m. (Pool story)

UCAL

UCAL VOLLEYBALL
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