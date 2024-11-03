^

Lady Tamaraws thwart Lady Warriors to stay in UAAP semis race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 1:03pm
Lady Tamaraws thwart Lady Warriors to stay in UAAP semis race
Shane Salvani (15)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws pumped life into their dimming Final Four hopes after fending off the also-ran University of the East Lady Warriors, 57-51, in a must-win contest Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Gym in Manila.

Shane Salvani paced the now 3-7 Lady Tamaraws with 22 points in 38 minutes of play. She shot 7-of-14 from the field and had five rebounds and two steals. Erica Lopez added eight markers, four boards, four dimes and a steal.

FEU led by just two, 31-29, at the half. The Morayta-based squad then unleashed a backbreaking 14-3 run to kick off the third quarter to grab their biggest lead of the game, 45-32.

UE, though, stormed back and cut the deficit to two, 47-49, after a 15-4 blitz with 2:08 remaining.

However, finishing touches by Erica Lopez, MJ Manguiat and Maria Paras kept the Lady Warriors at bay and secured FEU’s victory.

“Sabi ko naman sa kanila, whoever is willing to fight for the team, ‘yun yung gagamitin natin and ‘yun yung maglalaro inside the court. Itong mga crucial moments na ito, ito yung mga kailangan namin na may nags-step up talaga,” FEU head coach Raiza Palmera-Dy said after the game.

While they got the win, Palmera-Dy also slammed the team’s turnovers in the game, as they committed 31 errors.

“To be honest, grateful kami na nanalo kami but I’m not happy with the performance of our team because record namin ito this season, 31 turnovers. They maximized our turnovers, but a win is a win, we will move on to our next game which is La Salle. We have to address our turnovers,” she added.

Rachel Lacayanga paced UE with 15 points, two steals and two rebounds. Kamba Kone added 12 markers and nine boards, while Princess Ganade had 10.

FEU will try to inch closer to the semifinals as they face the La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday, 10 a.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena. They are currently sitting at sixth place behind fourth-placer Ateneo Blue Eagles and fifth seed University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

On the other hand, the 1-9 UE will try to end a seven-game skid as they take on the defending champions UST Growling Tigresses on Saturday, November 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

