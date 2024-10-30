^

High hopes for Saso as Toto Classic begins

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 1:54pm
High hopes for Saso as Toto Classic begins
Yuka Saso of Japan lines up their putt on the 1st green during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club on May 13, 2022 in Clifton, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is eyeing a strong showing in her return to Japan as the LPGA Tour heads to Shiga for the Toto Japan Classic, which fires off Thursday at the Seta Golf Course.

Saso, who won this year’s US Women’s Open, is looking to capitalize on her familiarity with the course and local support as she competes on her home turf.

Japan holds special significance for Saso, as she began her professional journey there, competing in the LPGA of Japan Tour after narrowly missing out in her LPGA Q-School bid.

Since her triumph at the US Women’s Open in 2021, Saso has had an up-and-down season, facing inconsistent rounds that have made contention a challenge.

Despite a respectable finish tied for 18th at last week’s Maybank Championship, where she finished alongside her fellow ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan, Saso is eager to build momentum and elevate her game in Japan.

The homecoming is an opportunity for her to reconnect with a familiar fan base and leverage her early experience playing in Japan, which could give her a psychological edge.

However, Saso is up against a talented roster of Japanese golfers who are also looking to make the most of their home advantage. Local stars such as Ayaka Furue, Yuna Nishimura, Erika Hara, Mao Saigo, Hinako Shibuno, Ai Suzuki and Sakura Koiwai are all eyeing a win on their home soil, aiming to uphold Japan’s stronghold in the tournament.

But it’s not just the local talents Saso has to contend with. International standouts, including former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Canadian Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee from Australia, and the Irish star Leona Maguire, are all in the field, ready to challenge the Japanese and add international flavor to the competition.

Saso, who finished tied for 34th in last year’s event dominated by Mone Inami, will need to navigate this formidable field to make her mark.

With the Toto Japan Classic promising fierce competition and a supportive Japanese crowd, Saso’s journey back to Japan could set the stage for a memorable performance as she aims to regain her winning form in a place where her professional dreams took root.

